Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey blasts Bills QB Josh Allen and praises Raiders’ Derek Carr

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not a fan of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But he does like Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
In an interview with GQ magazine, Ramsey blasted Allen, calling him “trash” and saying the former Firebaugh High and Reedley College standout shouldn’t have been the one of the quarterbacks to get picked in the top 10 of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Allen said the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson should’ve went there instead of Allen, who went to Bills with the seventh overall pick, while the Ravens took Jackson at 32nd.
“I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash,” said the Jaguars’ All-Pro cornerback. “And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me.”
Ramsey and the Jaguars will meet the Bills on Nov. 25 in Jacksonville.
“I’m excited as hell,” he said. “I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”
Allen told reporters in Buffalo, “He’s not on my team, he’s not my teammate. It doesn’t bother me.”
When asked of other quarterbacks like Carr, Ramsey described Raiders’ five-year quarterback in four words.
“I think he’s good,” he said.
In 2016, Carr completed 23 of 37 for 200 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ 33-16 victory in Jacksonville.
