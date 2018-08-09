When will Khalil Mack return to the Raiders? Teammates are missing him

Star defensive end Khalil Mack hasn’t been with the Oakland Raiders since the 2017 season ended against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 31.
That is a span of 32 weeks and 222 days ago since Mack put on a Raiders jersey.
The Raiders will open exhibition play without Mack on Friday against the Detroit Lions at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Oakland defensive tackle Justin Ellis tweeted at Mack two hours after a joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday.
“Man I miss my Dawg!!(Weezy Voice) @52Mack_ “ Ellis wrote.
Mack responded with his own tweet to Ellis with “Miss ya too my dawg!”
Mack is in his final year of his rookie contract. He’s not the only NFL defensive player holding out for a lucrative deal. The other is defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, although ESPN reported Wednesday that there’s progress there.
NFL.com reported in April that Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is seeking $65 million. He is set to make $13,846,000 under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
In four seasons, Mack has 40.5 sacks, 304 tackles and one interception that turned into a pick-6 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.
At his youth camp in Atlanta in June, Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin implored Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie to get Mack signed. Irvin chimed in with Ellis on Wednesday.
Will Mack rejoin the Raiders before the season opener on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams?
The wait continues.
