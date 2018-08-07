What’s Martavis Bryant’s status with the Raiders? It might depend on who’s rating him

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and coach Jon Gruden sound like they’re playing good cop/bad cop when it comes to wide receiver Martavis Bryant.
On Tuesday, Carr was the good cop, saying of Bryant, “He has a different kind of speed. There’s certain ways I throw certain guys passes, (but) I would never throw it like that to him because you got to treat him different.
“He’s one of those guys that you just let him run. Whatever course he’s on, let him stay on that course. It definitely is different with a guy like that.”
The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for the 6-foot-4-inch Bryant.
In 2017, Bryant had 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t play the 2016 season, penalty for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
On Saturday, Gruden was the bad cop: “He has to get out here and play better. ...
“He’s in a competitive situation and right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He has to learn the offense. He has to stay out here. He’s had some illnesses. He has to get on the field. He has to master the offense and become more versatile.”
Gruden said he believes Bryant “will be more consistent” and is looking forward to seeing how he does during exhibition games beginning Friday against the Detroit Lions in Oakland.
“Nothing is going to be given to anybody,” Gruden said. “It doesn’t matter how you got here or what your history card says, we need everybody to understand the best players are going to play.”
Carr took the brighter side Tuesday, saying “you can definitely tell his sense of urgency” in Bryant and complimenting him for his growth since he arrived in Oakland in April.
“He’s really picked it up,” Carr said. “He has. For him to pick things up and learn them ... he wants to do right. He really does.”
Exhibition opener
Friday vs. Detroit Lions
7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Comments