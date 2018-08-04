What is the difference in Raiders’ Derek Carr in 2018? Teammates have an idea

It sounds like Derek Carr probably aced a number of challenges Raiders coach Jon Gruden gave him during team meetings.

Just listen to Carr’s teammates. They see a different quarterback than years past.

Good news? Tight end Jared Cook thinks so.

“Derek looks like a completely different person in my eyes,” Cook said. “Just from the way he’s attacking the game. From the way he’s attacking the challenges that Gruden has been giving to him. Every time that Gruden asks him a question, he gets it right, no hesitation. Every time Gruden asks him to get up in front of a meeting room and call out a play, run a play, get to the right check, get to the right audible, he does it every time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“That’s a responsibility that Derek never had last year. You see a totally different player out of him. He’s attacking the game differently mentally and he has a totally different attitude going in to this year.”

The Raiders will need Carr to get back to his MVP-type form, much like in 2016 when Oakland finished 12-4 and a made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 before a season-ending fibula injury derailed Carr’s season — eventually the Raiders’ run as well.

In 2016, Carr engineered seven fourth-quarter comeback victories. He had one last season – a 31-30 victory over Kansas City.

Raiders center Rodney Hudson said Carr is embracing the challenge set by Gruden.

“Derek’s doing a good job,” Hudson said. “It is a lot of information. We’ve been installing every day. He’s doing a good job. He’s a sharp guy. He’s going to work hard, that’s one thing we do know. He loves the game. He loves coming to work. He embraces it. He wants to know more.”

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper agrees.

“He’s always had really great preparation,” Cooper said of Carr. “Always one of the first guys up in the morning studying, in the weight room and what not. The only thing that I would say has probably changed is he is more seasoned. He can see the defenses, and he’ll be better at that.”

Since Gruden came back to the Raiders, Carr has shown his excitement. He was part of Gruden’s QB Camp in 2014 when both went over his play at Fresno State.

Carr will look to get the offense back to one of the tops in the NFL. Last season, the Raiders dipped to 17th after finishing sixth in 2016.

“We’ll be watching film and out of nowhere Coach Gruden (will say) ‘Derek, call the play. Where are you going with it? Derek, call the play. Where are you going with it? What’s the coverage? What’s the corners technique? What’s this? What’s that?’ And I’m answering it, bam, bam, like that,” Carr said.

“Every meeting. I have to be on my game in front of my teammates. He wants me to get up in front of the room and show them the way I do things and here it from my voice.”

Upcoming Raiders’ key dates

Tuesday-Wednesday: Joint practice with Detroit Lions

Aug. 10: vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (preseason)

Aug. 16: Break camp; return to Alameda

Sept. 1: Roster reduction to 53

Sept. 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:19 p.m. (season opener)