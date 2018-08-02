Future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning raves about Derek Carr at Raiders training camp

Peyton Manning stopped by the Oakland Raiders practice on Thursday and heaped praise on quarterback Derek Carr.
“I really like Derek,” Manning told Bay Area reporters. “I’ve just known him a little bit from playing against him. He is very engaged and obviously trying to learn a new system, which is a challenge, but one thing about (Raiders head coach) Jon Gruden is he loves football so everybody playing for him better love it, too.”
Manning was in the Bay Area for a speaking engagement in San Francisco. Carr made the most of the opportunity to interact with Manning, who led the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos to Super Bowl titles in his 18 seasons in the NFL.
“Peyton is one of my favorite all time (quarterbacks),” Carr said. “He’s one of the best that ever played the game. Just to pick his mind, see some things that we think the same on, see some things he’s seen over the years that he can add to help me in my preparation.
“Whatever is going on the field. I took full advantage of today, just after what ever drill, I go over and say ‘How was communication? How was execution?’ He gives his feedback. To have that from someone like Peyton ... that’s kind of invaluable.”
The Raiders went 0-3 against the Broncos with Manning under center.
“It stinks the one time we beat them while he was there he just decided he didn’t want to play,” Carr jokingly said. “I think the world of Peyton. Just to be able to see him today and really talk to him on a more personal level and asking questions was really beneficial.”
Carr added he’s “taken things from his game ... my whole life.”
Manning sent high praise to the ex-Fresno State star and hopes others will follow his leadership.
“When your quarterback loves it, you can tell Carr does - it shows,” he said. “I pull for quarterbacks. It’s a unique fraternity and I think the NFL needs good quarterbacks, especially young quarterbacks, and they’ve got a really good one in Derek for sure.”
