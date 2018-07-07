Kendricks brothers take on the heat to give back to the community

The Kendricks brothers were back at their alma mater Saturday giving back to the community.
The second annual Kamp Kendricks free youth football camp featured NFL linebackers Mychal Kendricks of the Cleveland Browns and his younger brother, Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings. It was open to players entering sixth through eighth grades.
Campers braved heat that went from near 90 at the 10 a.m. start of the camp to near 100 by the 1 p.m. finish.
"Eric set this camp up to give back to the community. We're here to support the kids," Mychal said. "Coming off a Super Bowl win, I realize there is a lot to give."
