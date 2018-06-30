Raiders' Bruce Irvin has a message for Reggie McKenzie about Khalil Mack

While Oakland Raiders star defensive end Khalil Mack waits for a new contract, one of his teammates had a message for general manager Reggie McKenzie:
“They need to pay (my man),” Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin said on Live Instagram on Mack’s account on Saturday. “Hey Reggie, pay (my man).”
Irvin hosted a free youth football clinic in his hometown in Atlanta on Saturday, attendant by Mack and several other Raiders teammates.
Mack is in his final year of his rookie contract. He’s not the only NFL defensive player seeking a lucrative deal. The other is defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL.com reported in April that Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is seeking $65 million. He is set to make $13,846,000 under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
In four seasons, Mack has 40.5 sacks, 304 tackles and one interception that turned into a pick-6 against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.
Mack didn't show up for mandatory mini-camp earlier this month.
Training camp is approaching with the rookies reporting to the team’s Napa Valley Training Complex on July 23, while veterans report on July 26.
