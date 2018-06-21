New Raiders DT Frostee Rucker spoke highly of Maurice Hurst and other rookies

Count defensive tackle Frostee Rucker among those believing in Oakland Raiders rookies, and one of the reasons why he signed with the team.
Defensive tackles P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key impressed the 13-year veteran.
Rucker, who signed with the Raiders prior to mandatory minicamp early this month, spoke highly of Hurst when he was on SiriusXM NFL Radio with hosts Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan.
“We had a couple conversations while I was there,” he said Wednesday. “Trying to pick my brain a little bit and I told him I'll be right there with him the whole training camp. The kid can play, and that's one thing I noticed watching the film before I signed the contract was that you look across the board and there isn't projects, like we need you to work with this guy because he doesn't understand this.
“All these guys have high football IQs and it seems like when coach was telling them what to do, they went out there and did it (right). That felt good.”
In the majority of Rucker’s career, he wore No. 92. Not this time as he switched to No. 98, while No. 92 is occupied by Hall.
“Watching (Hall) practice and being in the meeting rooms and how focused he was, he's going to put good use into that 92. I know that,” Rucker said.
Rucker said he saw Key “come off the edge and we didn’t have (Khalil) Mack, and I can only imagine Bruce (Irvin) on one side.”
Rucker played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals and accumulated 258 tackles, 21 ½ sacks, one safety, eight forced fumbles and one interception.
“I don't want to put too much hype on it but it's going to be exciting to be a part of,” Rucker said. “I'm so glad they had interest in me and I got to check it out the right way.
