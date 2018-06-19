What kind of tips did Derek Carr give Raiders rookies about life in the NFL?

Quarterback Derek Carr spoke recently to the Oakland Raiders' rookies about what to expect in the NFL.
"I remember being in your seat obviously just five years ago," Carr told the rookies. "It's crazy how fast it goes."
Carr went from a second-round pick in the 2014 draft out of Fresno State to starting quarterback as a rookie. He's been entrenched ever since.
In a meeting at the Raiders' Alameda headquarters, Carr told the rookies, "it's not easy to come to meetings every day and pull out your notebook and write something down that you've already heard 100 times."
There were plenty of ears to hear Carr's advice: In the April draft, the Raiders selected offensive tackle Kolton Miller (first round, No. 15 overall), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (second round, No. 57), tackle Brandon Parker (third round, No. 65), defensive end Arden Key (third round, No. 87), cornerback Nick Nelson (fourth round, No. 110), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (fifth round, No. 140), punter Johnny Townsend (fifth round, No. 173), linebacker Azeem Victor (sixth round, No. 216) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (seventh round, No. 228).
"Don't try and go and prove people wrong," Carr told the group. "It is a waste of your time. They are a waste of your time. Prove the people right that gave you a chance. Prove Mr. (Reggie) McKenzie right for giving you the opportunity. Prove coach (Jon) Gruden right for giving you the chance to be on this team. Don't waste your time with any of those other people saying that you weren't good enough, because no one else besides the people that walk in this building matter when it comes to your career.
"We're gonna win games and I'm gonna have a great time doing it, but at the same time don't forget about the people next to you. It can be a story that will change your life and their life."
