Marla Ridenour: Cavs complete offseason priorities but lose their heart and soul, Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavaliers found the outside shooter they desperately needed on Friday, but it cost them the heart and soul of their team.

Revere High School product Larry Nance Jr., who followed in his father's footsteps with the Cavs, was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that will bring Chicago Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

Markkanen, a restricted free agent, will receive a four-year, $67 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but only $6 million is guaranteed in the final season, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Trail Blazers will send forward Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick to the Bulls. The Cavs will also give the Bulls a 2023 second-rounder (via Denver), the source confirmed.

Nance, 28, has two years remaining on the four-year, $44.8 million contract he signed in October 2018. In Portland, he will team with Damian Lillard and GlenOak graduate CJ McCollum, like Nance a huge Browns fan, on a contending team led by first-year coach Chauncey Billups.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's Cavs will be trying to make the NBA play-in tournament and are likely at least two to three years away from respectability.

But it won't make it any easier for Northeast Ohioans who have rooted for the Nances since Larry Sr. was a three-time All-Star forward with the Cavs from 1988-94. The elder Nance had his No. 22 jersey retired in January 1995, with Nance Jr., 2, attending the ceremony. Nance Jr. received permission to take the number out of retirement when he joined the Cavs.

Arriving in a February 2018 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, Nance Jr. carved his own niche. When COVID-19 hit, Nance Jr. and his wife Hailey came up with the idea of a jersey auction to assist hard-hit area small businesses. With Nance and the Cavs matching the winning bids, the project raised over $222,000 for 72 businesses, and Nance was named a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the 2020-21 season.

Nance Jr. also dedicated his time to patients suffering from Crohn's disease, which he was diagnosed with at age 16, and co-founded the foundation Athletes vs. Crohn's and Colitis.

On the court, Nance Jr. was the glue for the young Cavs, playing in 182 games (77 starts) in his 3 1/2 seasons in Cleveland. But last season he was limited to 35 games by injuries — a sprained right wrist, a fractured left hand, an illness that caused him to lose 20 pounds, and a right thumb fracture.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For some, seeing a beloved fan favorite like Nance Jr. traded might stir similar feelings to the departures of Cleveland baseball players Victor Martinez and Jim Thome.

But the clock was ticking on how the Cavs would complete the last of their three offseason priorities. On draft night July 29, they filled the backup point guard spot by trading for Ricky Rubio. They took care of the second when they gave center Jarrett Allen, a restricted free agent, a $100 million contract in early August.

But shooting, especially from the wing, remained a glaring hole. NBA training camps are scheduled to open on Sept. 28.

In four years with the Bulls, Markkanen shot .366 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot a career-best .402 last season. His 13.6 points per game in 2020-21 was a career-low, but so was his 25.8 minutes per game.

In 12 career games (10 starts) against the Cavs, Markkanen averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 rebounds and shot .436 from long range.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was already salivating over having two 7-footers in Allen and Evan Mobley, the third overall pick from the University of Southern California. Now Bickerstaff has three, with Markkanen listed as 7-foot and 238 pounds.

If Bickerstaff decides Markkanen is capable of playing the 3, imagine a big man rotation with Mobley at the 4 and Allen at the 5.

Markkanen, 24, seems a perfect fit for the Cavs' young core. Allen is 23, Collin Sexton 22, Darius Garland 21, Isaac Okoro 20 and Mobley 20.

Sexton, a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season, faces an uncertain future in Cleveland. Okoro got time in Summer League as a playmaking guard. A future lineup of Allen, Mobley, Markkanen, Okoro, and Garland may have intrigued the Cavs' front office. Or Markkanen could be the sixth man if the Cavs get another top-five draft pick in 2022.

As hard as it is to see Nance Jr. go, he may be 30 or older by the time the Cavs have enough experience to move out of the NBA cellar. The Cavs did right by him in sending him to the Trail Blazers, who have reached the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons.

In their search for an outside shooter, the Cavs were hampered by the lack of a trade market for Sexton or All-Star forward Kevin Love, who turns 33 on Sept. 7. They were not helped by the optics of Love withdrawing from Team USA before the Tokyo Olympics.

That prompted Jerry Colangelo of USA Basketball to criticize Love because he wasn't in shape even though Love said he was after a calf injury limited him to 25 games last season.

Nance Jr. was the Cavs' most valuable asset, especially with his defensive skills. He tied for fourth in the league in steals last season with a career-high 1.7 and his 3.1 assists were his second-most.

Markkanen has had some dead-eye moments in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a 31-point night on Dec. 23, 2018. He scored 25 as a rookie on Dec. 12, 2017.

Now when he's in that kind of rhythm, he won't be coming out of the visitors' locker room.