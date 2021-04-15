Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to resume full activity

LOS ANGELES — Lakers star forward Anthony Davis has been cleared to return to practice, presumably the final step before rejoining the team for the first time in months.

Before the Lakers hosted Boston on Thursday, coach Frank Vogel shared that Davis was cleared for full participation in on-court activities, opening the door for his return to action next week.

Vogel said it's unlikely Davis will be ready for either of the Lakers' games against Utah on Saturday or Monday but hopes he's available after that.

Davis hasn't played since Feb. 14, when he injured his calf and Achilles tendon. Thursday will be the 28th consecutive game he's missed.

Vogel said the Lakers will be cautious with Davis once he returns, using short minutes to help Davis return to playing shape

"It's not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes per night," Vogel said.

The Lakers have still not issued an update on when LeBron James will return from his high ankle sprain.