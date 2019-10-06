In offseason search for life balance, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love finds his ‘Parts Unknown’

During his worldwide offseason travels in search of balance, Kevin Love felt he was living the life of his hero Anthony Bourdain.

A five-time All-Star forward for the Cavaliers, Love fed the elephants at a sanctuary in Phuket, Thailand.

He taught his dog to swim in deep water in Whistler, Canada.

He kayaked on Glacier Lake in British Columbia and climbed the rocks in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

He stopped at the rodeo and the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

He smoked a cigar in Montauk, N.Y., and flew a plane over the Hudson River.

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Kate Bock, and their dog on jaunts that made his friends jealous, they ended up at St. John's Family Health and Urgent Care in Jackson Hole, where Bock had a cut in her head stapled shut after being thrown while whitewater rafting.

"I guess first head injury in 34 years, but it wasn't that serious, (and) we were laughing about it," Love said Monday.

Love documented it all on Instagram, his clever captions drawing hilarious responses from former Cavs teammates. On a shot from James Bond Island in Phuket, Channing Frye quipped, "Did you get food poisoning you're looking emaciated!" and Richard Jefferson followed with, "Dude, who is the guy that's taking all these photos of you."

In a sense, Love was following in the footsteps of Bourdain, a world class chef and television personality who died by suicide in June 2018 after battling depression.

Love first revealed his mental health struggles three months earlier and has since become a face of the cause, honored by the Child Mind Institute at Carnegie Hall in May for his efforts to help young boys with such issues. He told ESPN's Jackie McMullan that he was devastated by the death of Bourdain, which came on the day of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

While in Thailand, Love paid tribute to Bourdain, posing for a street shot in Phuket Town that he tagged "Parts Unknown," the photo reminiscent of a scene from Bourdain's show of the same name.

"I've said the quote a thousand times about Bourdain, 'Being relentless and curious without fear or prejudice.' I've tried to adopt that and live my life in that way and it's been a lot of fun," Love said during Cavs media day Monday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "But I think the coolest part is experiencing new stuff, doing stuff way out of your comfort zone. I met a lot of interesting and cool people from different walks of life. I don't want to be that sappy guy, but that's what's been pretty damn cool."

The Cavs won just 19 games last season after the free agency departure of LeBron James, ending a run of four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Love played in only 22 games after undergoing left toe surgery for an injury suffered in the preseason opener.

It was a painful season for Love, 31, both in terms of basketball success and continuing ailments. He's played 60 games or fewer the past three seasons, fracturing his left hand in 2017-18 and undergoing left knee arthroscopy in 2016-17. Love also suffered a dislocated shoulder that required surgery in Game 4 of a first-round sweep of the Boston Celtics in the 2015 playoffs and was forced to watch the Cavs reach their first Finals.

Love desperately needed a break.

"He deserved it," Cavs center Tristan Thompson said. "Four years in the Finals ... he did exactly what he should have done. You have seven months of this game and if you make the playoffs you have eight months. Enjoy the fruits of your labor. You've got some money in your pocket, go enjoy that money.

"Sometimes you just need to get away from the game. Of course, you want to play in the playoffs, but sometimes you need to go and enjoy life."

Love said he found his travels this spring and summer "liberating."

"I talk about that north star, my goals and my ability or what I try to get accomplished every day isn't solely focused on basketball,' Love said. "But sometimes I have these blinders on when I forget that I do have this life outside of basketball, and in order to be my best self on the court I have to find some semblance of balance. I think it was just my curiosity. I try to be a sponge in my growth, whether it be on or off the floor.

"I love to travel. After four years going to the Finals, three years playing in the Finals, it felt like, 'OK, early on I'm going to get most of my traveling out of the way.' I'm sure what looked like two- or three-week trips were really only four or five days. How myself, my girlfriend Kate and our dog lived those days it must have felt that long, but it was a lot of fun."

Love said he didn't neglect his body during the trips, and that he found Thailand, the first place he went after the season, especially good for him.

"They had so much to offer in terms of body work, osteopath. I actually ended up leaving in better shape and feeling better than when I first got there," Love said. "People were like, 'Get in the damn gym and stop traveling,' but people didn't see that I was getting up at early hours, getting my couple hours of work in and then going to see what the next adventure was that day."

Love said Thailand was his favorite trip and he loved the food and the people, especially in Phuket.

"The people were so nice, infectious to be around ... They were so happy all the time," he said. "Thailand was the most diverse. We got to go to the elephant sanctuary, we got to see the Big Buddha, we got to go to the Sunday market, I felt like I was on 'Parts Unknown.'

"I got to somehow live that life and soak it all in. I got to have the perfect balance between being a tourist and being able to relax."