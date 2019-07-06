What a shakeup in the NBA! Ex-Fresno State star Paul George reportedly joining Clippers

Paul George of the Thunder on help from Steven Adams to lede team to win vs Kings Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder praised big Steven Adams for his hustle under the basket after the former Fresno State Bulldog led his team with 43 points to 132-113 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder praised big Steven Adams for his hustle under the basket after the former Fresno State Bulldog led his team with 43 points to 132-113 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

There was quite the shakeup in the NBA on Friday night, and it wasn’t because of the 7.1 earthquake that occurred in Ridgecrest.

The Los Angeles Clippers made big waves in agreeing to a free-agent contract with free agent Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN.

ESPN then reported the Clippers agreed to a trade in former Fresno State star Paul George for several draft picks.

It is a homecoming for George and Leonard.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before starring at Fresno State, George played at Pete Knight High in Palmdale — 63 miles north of Los Angeles.

Leonard played at San Diego State and starred at Canyon Springs in Moreno Valley and Martin Luther King in Riverside during high school.

Leonard is fresh off an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors

Sources: Leonard and George met in LA earlier in week. Clippers had long been frontrunners for Leonard, but it is unlikely he would've made final leap to sign without PG trade. Clippers imagined Leonard as part of a Lakers Big 3 --- and knew they had no choice. They did OKC deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Former Bee columnist Adrian Wojnarowski — now an ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider — reportedly said George approached the Oklahoma City Thunder and requested a trade.

The Thunder obliged Friday night.

NBA moves aren’t official until Saturday when the moratorium period ends.

George starred at Fresno State for two seasons before getting drafted in the first round (10th overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

George could’ve joined the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason but elected to re-sign with the Thunder on a four-year $137 million deal because the Lakers never traded for him. The Lakers were rumored to trade for George in 2017 but it never happened.

The Thunder made the trade before. The Clippers followed Friday.

“I wanted to come here a year ago, prior to going to OKC,” George told reporters last season. “And unfortunately wasn’t traded to the Lakers — Lakers didn’t grab me.”

There will be a lot of star power at Staples Center next season with Leonard and George teaming up on nights the Clippers play at the venue, and LeBron James now paired with Anthony Davis on the Lakers.