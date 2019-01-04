Warriors fall to Rockets in overtime

So much for the Golden State Warriors' disciplined defense on James Harden.
The Warriors lost, 135-134, to the Houston Rockets in overtime after Harden made a contested 3-pointer with one second remaining. Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoisted a shot from 31 feet off the inbounds, but his shot fell short.
All of which punctuates the Warriors seemed in firm control after leading by as many as 20 points. Instead, the Warriors (25-14) lost after Harden posted 44 points while shooting 13-of-32 from the field, 10-of-23 from the perimeter and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
The Warriors had plenty of balance with Stephen Curry (35 points), Kevin Durant (26) and Klay Thompson (26). But in the fourth quarter, the Warriors shot a combined 8-of-24 from the field and 1-of-9 from 3-point range.
The Rockets also featured Clint Capela (29 points), Austin Rivers (18), Danuel House Jr. (17) and Gerald Green (16) in double figures.
