Bulls coach Jim Boylen remains undeterred by past failure

In Utah his players and supporters called him "Jimmy Ball."
"Hey, Jimmy Ball," a fan would holler at him in the grocery store. "How's the team looking?"
Jim Boylen so loved the nickname, he copyrighted it. It's still part of his Gmail address.
"I think people in Utah liked my passion," Boylen said from his office at the Advocate Center, where the Bulls train. "I loved it there, and people were great to us. We hung a banner, man."
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
In Boylen's second season, the Utes shared the regular-season Mountain West title with BYU and New Mexico. They won the conference tournament and earned a No. 5 seed in the 2009 NCAA Tournament. Times were good.
"I loved living there," he said of Salt Lake City. "It's beautiful. My girls were young. We had a great house by a park. Out my window was a view of the mountains. Lot of sunshine. I also love snow and the winter. I'm a skier but I couldn't ski because of my contract."
Utah lost to 12th-seeded Arizona in the first round of the NCAAs, and then things, well, tumbled downhill at roughly the speed of a Bode Miller giant-slalom run.
Boylen's top three scorers exhausted their eligibility, and some transfers and freshmen, such as the wild Marshall Henderson, didn't stick.
His third team lost 17 times – and by 20 points at home to in-state rival BYU. More damning was that five players transferred out, including captain Jace Tavita.
The next season was a 13-18 death march with losing streaks of seven and five games.
"I got fired on a Saturday," Boylen recalled. "That Monday I was skiing."
No one will ever accuse Boylen of not caring enough. If anything, it's the opposite.
Will Clyburn was the best player on Boylen's final Utah team, and he described the coach as "emotional ... hard-nosed ... loving. He would really get into it and push you. He would say some stuff to you where you'd either crack or keep going. But after practice and off the court, he was that same loving guy, like family."
Looking back, Boylen said of his time at Utah: "I loved every minute of it. I learned a ton. That experience has helped me here already. I don't think I'd be here if that hadn't happened."
Also this: "I ran my program with an iron fist. I had to. Hold guys accountable. (My) program is not for everybody. This is free will."
And with that, he chuckled.
Those five Utes took him up on the "free will" offer after the 2009-10 season, scattering to different schools.
At least two Bulls players made an attempt at free will after Boylen called for a practice the morning after the worst loss in franchise history, a 133-77 demolition by the Celtics.
"I want to be a transformational coach," Boylen said. "Remember now, my job is to push a guy to a place he cannot take himself, whether that's in the pros, college, high school. ... I made a deal with my guys at Utah. I'd ask: What do you want? 'Coach, I want to be a pro. Coach, I want to graduate. Coach, I want to become a better person.'
"OK, is that what you want? Now my obligation is to get you there. When they didn't do the things that would allow them to be that person, I was in their ass. Because I loved them. Because I cared for them."
One example: Utah had a Serbian guard named Luka Drca. He played four years in Salt Lake City but went back home before earning his degree. Boylen refused to accept that.
"I finish summer recruiting, jump on a plane in Cleveland," he said. "I fly to Serbia. I get in. I get to my room at 2 in the morning. I hadn't eaten. I go into the honor bar and there's a Snickers, a Pringles and a Heineken. I crack the Heineken, I eat the Snickers and I open the Pringles – and somebody had already eaten them and sealed the package! Ugh.
"I meet his parents the next day. His mom and dad are both smokers. I hired an interpreter who didn't show up. I'm saying, he needs to graduate! He comes back, gets his engineering degree. I flew over there to save him. You know what that trip cost my recruiting budget? It was like eight grand to go over there! He graduated."
After word spread about the threat of a mutiny from some Bulls, many who had worked with Boylen were concerned. Some were not surprised.
Veteran Salt Lake City Tribune sportswriter and radio host Gordon Monson penned a column under this headline: "Jim Boylen is burning down the Chicago Bulls, not unlike the way he torched the Utes."
Wrote Monson: "In short, Boylen was taking the reins in Chicago as though he were coaching the Saginaw High Seahorses JV team, to the extent where he was establishing the cracking of heads and organizing player leadership councils."
Monson described Boylen as a "good guy and a good assistant who isn't a great head coach. ... (His) problem was that he coached basketball like his father boxed. He knocked things down. He hit adversity over the head with a sledgehammer. If trouble arose, he punched it. There were times when a more sophisticated, subtle, stylistic approach was needed."
Chris Hill retired as Utah's athletic director in March after a dazzling 31-year run. He was responsible for hiring Rick Majerus, Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, who is 11-1 in bowl games.
He brought in Boylen after the Utes went 11-19 in Ray Giacoletti's final season, largely on the recommendation of Tom Izzo. Michigan State's Jud Heathcote was among Boylen's mentors, and Izzo championed Boylen after their work together (1987-92 and 2005-07) in East Lansing.
"Being from the Izzo family tree was a big deal," Hill said in a telephone interview. "Jim had a lot of enthusiasm, and Tom spoke highly of him. By osmosis, you get a lot of things, and Jim had been around winning. It was his first head coaching job, so it was a little risky."
That second season, Boylen won largely with players Giacoletti recruited.
Hill, as is proper protocol, declined to detail why he fired Boylen after four seasons, handing him a $2 million buyout.
"I'd hate to air dirty laundry," Hill said. "I'm being careful because I know what is going on (in Chicago)."
Asked if he received any complaints from players about Boylen's treatment, Hill replied: "No, not really. I wouldn't get into it if I did."
Izzo has great affection for Boylen, citing his willingness to put in his dues. Boylen assisted for the Rockets, Warriors, Bucks, Pacers, Spurs and Bulls before replacing Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3.
"To me he's a workaholic with great people skills," Izzo said. "He slept at the (Michigan State) arena a number of nights. He wasn't married, I wasn't married, we just worked. It's what you did back then."
Izzo studies great coaches as much as anyone in the profession, saying: "I think I'm always the bad cop. Bobby Knight, Mike Krzyzewski, Gene Keady ... always the bad cop. Jim was the good cop for me. Good assistants can adjust to what they have to be. When I hear Pat Riley stories from Magic (Johnson), you realize there are many ways you can do it. You don't have to be an (expletive), but everybody has to know who is running the ship.
"My only thing to (Boylen) is: Whenever you're trying to change things, change is difficult and you have to know the climate you're in. You have to know how fast and hard you can push the buttons."
Shortly after the Bulls promoted him, Boylen received a handwritten note on Texas A&M stationery from Michael K. Young. He was university president at Utah during Boylen's four years.
"I was so delighted by the Bulls' decision to make you the head coach! You have done a great deal for that team, just as you did for Utah. And heaven knows, the NBA needs people with your integrity and honor. A great decision all around and I was delighted! I very much enjoyed getting to know you and work with you at Utah and this is a great opportunity for the Bulls. Wishing you the best in this new venture!! Warm regards, Mike"
"Part of the journey," Boylen said of his time in Salt Lake City. "Part of the path."
Boylen will continue to coach his players hard. He is certain this is the right way to do it. Heck, he's at the top of his profession. After getting fired by Utah less than eight years ago, he is the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.
"There is no shame in being let go," Boylen said. "I gave that place everything I had. Just like I will give this place everything I have."
Comments