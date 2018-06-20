Quincy Pondexter's youth basketball camp will feature a Philadelphia 76ers All-Star

Quincy Pondexter is having his sixth annual youth basketball camp next week, and he will be getting help from NBA All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Many guys are coming," Pondexter said. "This time, we may have eight to 10 guys — NBA All-Stars are coming. Joel Embiid, who is one of my closest friends, hit me up and was like, 'When is the camp? When is it going on?'"

Pondexter said Embiid will show up some time during the camp. The boys and girls camp for ages kindergarten to ninth grade runs Monday through Thursday at Buchanan High.

Also featured at the camp is a coaches panel that will include new Fresno State men's basketball coach Justin Hutson who will share what it takes to be a student-athlete.

Pondexter said he's looking forward to meeting with the youth and hope they take away years worth of knowledge from the camp and his NBA friends.

"When I see their reaction, you guys have no idea what my reaction is on the inside," he said. "I think I get more joy than the kids do when they see something like that. Be able to bring an Isaiah Thomas to Fresno. Be able to bring Rudy Gay to Fresno or some of the (Chicago) Bulls players or have Joel talk about, not just 'Trust the Process' but he's talking about the city of Fresno. That's huge."

Pondexter himself played in six NBA seasons, missing all of a seventh because of injury. He was released by the Chicago Bulls in February and is a free agent.

He's a big booster for his hometown, where he played at San Joaquin Memorial High with two other NBA veterans, twins Brook and Robin Lopez.

"I don't know how many people are bringing NBA players to their small cities. I don't know how many guys care about their camps or their communities, but there is no one that cares about city of Fresno more than me. To see those guys of their caliber to take time out of their days to spend time and say hi to my kids and spend time in my community ... that means the world to me."

Camp cost is $200. Details: quincypondextercamp@gmail.com or visit www.quincypondexterbasketballcamp.com.