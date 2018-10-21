60-year-old sprint car racer Jac Haudenschild takes home big prize from Trophy Cup

Sixty-year-old Jac Haudenschild came away with the big prize from the 25th annual Trophy Cup sprint car races Saturday night at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, winning the overall points championship in the unique event for the third time in his career.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was a big winner, too, netting a more-than-$200,000 donation that brings the Trophy Cup’s total donation in 25 years to $1.8 million.

The Trophy Cup awards drivers points every time they hit the third-mile clay oval during two nights of preliminary racing and Saturday heat races. The top 20 in points are then inverted for the lineup of the 50-lap Saturday main event, with four cars advancing from the B main to tag the field.

Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason in an Easton-based Roth Motorsports car entered the main as high-point driver with 300 after passing two cars on the last lap of his heat race. Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi in a family car was at 299.

Haudenschild, whose “Wild Child” nickname was earned 45 years ago but continues to barnstorm the country out of his Ohio home, was seventh at 292.

But he picked off nine spots in the main to finish fifth and total 430 points, edging 16-year-old Gio Scelzi (428), who finished sixth, and Eliason (426), whose late-race charge brought him to ninth.

It was a good weekend for the new event sponsors, Napa Valley-based Rico Abreu Racing and Washington-based Rudeen Racing. Haudenschild was driving an Abreu car and earned the $25,000 winner’s take from a $200,000 purse. Willie Croft of Roseville brought the Rudeen car home first in the 50-lapper.

All of the main event starters were guaranteed $5,000 in weekend earnings. Other top central San Joaquin Valley points finishers: 11, Dominic Scelzi, 413; 12, Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford for Fresno car owner Stan Greenberg, 404; 14, Carson Macedo of Lemoore for Easton-based Tarlton Racing, 388; 15, Bud Kaeding for Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports, 386; 17, DJ Netto of Hanford, 379; and 21, 2001 Tropy Cup champion Craig Stidham of Fresno, 367. Stidham dropped out of the main event after the most violent crash of the night, an end-over-end flip in turn 2 that forced a half-hour delay for fence repairs. Stidham walked away.

The star-studded field of 88 drivers saw some big names parked before the A main, including NASCAR star Kasey Kahne (racing for Clovis’ Jason Meyers). Roth Motorsports’ Kyle Hirst also parked it early, and he’s the points leader in both of California’s top series, the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, heading to season finales Nov. 3 in Stockton.