Fresno racer Dominic Scelzi leads 60-year-old Haudenschild into final night of Trophy Cup

Fresno sprint car racer Dominic Scelzi and 60-year-old Ohioan Jac Haudenschild are the drivers to beat Saturday night when the 25th annual Trophy Cup sprint car races conclude at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.
Scelzi won the main event Thursday and Haudenschild won Friday during preliminary racing in the unique event, which crowns a champion after Saturday night’s 50-lap main event based on total points earned over the weekend each time a driver hits the third-mile clay oval.
Drivers take their best night’s total from Thursday and Friday, so Scelzi was hard-pressed to improve. Still, his 275-point total stood up as the best of the first two nights.
Haudenschild, one of the many stars attracted to one of the nation’s premier motor sports events, jumped in a car owned by Abreu Vineyards in the Napa Valley and totaled 274 points Friday night. It’s not a cameo; Haudenschild races all season.
Dominic Scelzi’s run is impressive considering he broke his leg Sept. 1 in a race in Washington.
It’s the second straight year he’s led in points heading into the final night. Shane Golobic of Fremont overtook Scelzi last year to win his second straight Trophy Cup. Golobic is in the mix again this year with 262 points, tied for 10th.
Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto, racing for Fresno’s Stan Greenberg, and Gio Scelzi went 1-2 in Thursday’s main event and are tied at 272 points. Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason, back home after spending the year barnstorming the country mostly with Easton-based Roth Motorsports, is in a tie for fifth at 270.
The 88-car field includes drivers from Washington, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania and other states. Among them: Kasey Kahne, who is medically sidelined from finishing the season in the NASCAR Monster Energy Series stock cars but is racing this weekend for Clovis’ Jason Meyers.
Saturday will have a full night of racing including heats and main events, all to set the field for the main event. The $200,000 purse includes $25,000 for the high-point driver.
Racing begins at 6 p.m.
