Lemoore midget track celebrates its 68-year history this weekend

The little racetrack that everyone drives past on the way to and from the Central Coast is celebrating its long history, as well as the legacy of open-wheel dirt racing in the central San Joaquin Valley, this weekend.
Lemoore Raceway is holding the inaugural Jet Bowl Classic on Friday and Saturday nights.
It's not clear where the original Jet Bowl name came from; after all, nearby Lemoore Naval Air Station wasn't commissioned until 1961. But racing has been happening in Lemoore since 1950 when Doc Young got approval from the city to put a 1/10th-mile dirt track on vacant land near 18th and Iona avenues.
The track eventually moved and today is the fifth-mile, banked oval near Idaho Avenue and Highway 41.
Over the years, many of the central San Joaquin Valley's racing greats honed their skills as youngsters driving micro midgets at the track, often competing alongside adults.
The Tarlton and Faccinto families both dominated racing there for many years. Former two-time World of Outlaws sprint car champion Jason Meyers of Clovis, current Outlaws driver Cory Eliason of Kingsburg, current Midwest campaigner (and former King of the West sprint car champion) Carson Macedo of Lemoore and the Scelzi brothers, Dominic and Gio, are among the current stars who have competed there.
Just last week, car builder Jake Hagopian of Caruthers wrapped up the California Speedweek title, besting U.S. Auto Club midget racing star Michael Faccinto of Hanford. Speedweek visited four tracks in five days including Keller Auto Raceway at Plaza Park in Visalia.
Besides the racing, Lemoore will honor its sixth Hall of Fame class on Saturday night: Marty Reitz, Stan Yockey, Chad Boespflug, Ron Costa, Tim Raiskup, Chuck Hamblin, Bob Gatten, Bob Ball and Jean Ball.
Opening ceremonies are at 7 p.m. each night this weekend. Details: www.lemooreraceway.com.
