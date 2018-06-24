Outlaws driver Jason Johnson dies from injuries suffered in Wisconsin crash

The racing world was shaken Sunday with news that World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died following a crash in Wisconsin. He was 41.
Johnson, nicknamed "Ragin' Cajun" because of his Louisiana roots, was racing for the lead on lap 18 of a 40-lap race at Beaver Dam Raceway when his car flipped, crashing through a billboard and outside the boundary of the third-mile dirt oval. In sprint car racing, a flip brings an immediate red-flag stop to the racing and fans wait for a signal from the crash scene that the driver is OK. This time, fans including those watching the race on the internet instead saw a helicopter arrive to take Johnson to a nearby hospital.
A message posted Saturday night on the Twitter account for Jason Johnson Racing said his wife had passed along a hopeful word, but Sunday morning the team shared that it was "heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero."
It was painfully reminiscent of what the racing community went through in August 2016 when national star Bryan Clauson suffered life-threatening injuries in a midget race in Kansas and died the next day.
Johnson's biggest career win came at the 2016 Knoxville Nationals, the Super Bowl of sprint car racing, and it came just six days after Clauson's death. Johnson yelled "Parked it!" in victory lane, echoing Clauson's signature phrase.
Condolences poured in on social media. NASCAR drivers woke up to news of Johnson's death hours before their race in California.
"Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrote on Twitter .
Tony Stewart Racing posted: "While fierce competitors on-track, the racing family has a bond that's unbreakable."
The NASCAR community has strong ties to sprint car racing. Kyle Larson, Sunday's Sonoma polesitter, races sprint cars whenever he can and drove a Corvette pace car for Saturday night's sprint car races at Calistoga Speedway. Jeff Gordon was at Calistoga, too, reminiscing about the style of racing he got started in before becoming a NASCAR star. Stewart, Larson and current NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne own Outlaws race teams.
Johnson had raced often in California including at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.
Kingsburg's Cory Eliason, racing for Easton-based Roth Motorsports, was eighth in the Outlaws race in Wisconsin. On Twitter, Eliason described the crash as "the most violent I've seen" in a long time and later shared his condolences with the Johnson family including Jason's wife, Bobbi, and son, Jaxx.
Another Roth Motorsports driver, Kyle Hirst, won Saturday night's race at Calistoga but also took to Twitter to share his shock at the news and condolences to the family.
