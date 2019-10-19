Fresno Grizzlies
Is it Fresno magic? Grizzlies thinks so as Nationals will meet Astros in World Series
The 2019 World Series matchup sure looks familiar to the Fresno Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies’ parent-club Washington Nationals have been set since winning the National League pennant Tuesday in a sweep over St. Louis.
The Houston Astros made it a Grizzlies sweep of sorts when they punched their World Series ticket Saturday night, beating the New York Yankees 6-4 on a walk-off, two-run home run by Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
The Astros were the Grizzlies’ parent club from 2015-18, winning a World Series in 2017.
Could the Nationals win the World Series like the Astros? The Grizzlies sure hope so.
Two former Grizzlies were in the Nationals’ bullpen for the NLCS, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey.
Voth appeared in 12 games for the Grizzlies going 3-5 with 4.40 ERA before getting called up on Sept. 1.
Rainey played 16 games in Fresno and had a 2-2 record with a 4.00 ERA before his call-up on May 18.
There are some Astros players who played in Fresno, including Alex Bregman, Carlos Correia and Yuli Gurriel.
Grizzlies fans might be split on who to root for, but the Grizzlies are clearly rooting for the Nationals.
Comments