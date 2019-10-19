Is it Fresno magic? Grizzlies thinks so as Nationals will meet Astros in World Series

The Fresno Grizzlies’ parent-club Washington Nationals will face the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros won a World Series in 2017 while their Triple-A team was in Fresno, California. AP Photos

The 2019 World Series matchup sure looks familiar to the Fresno Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies’ parent-club Washington Nationals have been set since winning the National League pennant Tuesday in a sweep over St. Louis.

The Houston Astros made it a Grizzlies sweep of sorts when they punched their World Series ticket Saturday night, beating the New York Yankees 6-4 on a walk-off, two-run home run by Jose Altuve in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros were the Grizzlies’ parent club from 2015-18, winning a World Series in 2017.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Could the Nationals win the World Series like the Astros? The Grizzlies sure hope so.

Two former Grizzlies were in the Nationals’ bullpen for the NLCS, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey.

Voth appeared in 12 games for the Grizzlies going 3-5 with 4.40 ERA before getting called up on Sept. 1.

Rainey played 16 games in Fresno and had a 2-2 record with a 4.00 ERA before his call-up on May 18.

There are some Astros players who played in Fresno, including Alex Bregman, Carlos Correia and Yuli Gurriel.

Before electrifying the #ALCS Game 6 crowd at Houston, the #Astros' Yuli Gurriel (@el_yuly10) launched his first Triple-A roundtripper with the @FresnoGrizzlies. https://t.co/lgpG9eQgKf — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 20, 2019

Grizzlies fans might be split on who to root for, but the Grizzlies are clearly rooting for the Nationals.