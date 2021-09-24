Mets’ slide continues with 5-1 loss to Brewers

Stayin’ alive, but still producing the second-fewest runs per game in the National League.

The Mets remained mathematically alive in the pennant race following their 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee. There was hardly any inspirational play from the Mets to back their manager’s continued belief they are a playoff team. But thanks to the Braves, who’ve lost six of their last 10 games, the Mets staved off elimination for at least another day.

The Brewers, just like the Red Sox, were delighted to host the Mets. Though Milwaukee has already clinched a playoff berth, it can also clinch the NL Central by sweeping the Mets this weekend. The Mets (73-80) have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Mets were quiet at the plate in the series opener, as they have been much of the year. They built a promising rally in the first inning, batting all the way to the No. 7 hitter and getting Brewers starter Eric Lauer to throw 39 pitches in the opening frame. Yet, in classic 2021 Mets fashion, they only scored one run.

Lauer looked like he would need some help from the Brewers bullpen after his rocky beginning to the game. But he bounced back to retire his next 11 consecutive Mets. Following their first-inning flicker, in which at least the Mets were getting on base, the lineup went 0 for 17 from the second inning to the seventh. Lauer wound up recording a quality start, striking out nine batters and allowing just three hits in 6 2/3 innings to the dull Mets squad.

Believe it or not, the Mets one run scored was not enough to hold a lead on a night when taxed and overworked rookie starter Tylor Megill took the hill.

Megill continued to be plagued by the long ball in his 17th start of the season. The 26-year-old was tagged for three home runs by the time skipper Luis Rojas put an end to his outing after four innings. Megill’s first batter of the night, Kolten Wong, greeted him with a 393-foot home run to put the Brewers on the board.

The Mets have given up 14 leadoff home runs this season, the most in the majors by far. The next closest team has allowed nine leadoff homers.

On Friday night at least, Wong’s homer was not the Mets’ biggest problem — it was their own lifeless offense. Milwaukee used just three pitchers over the full nine innings to send the Mets packing with a series-opening loss. The Mets went 1 for 3 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.