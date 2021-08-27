Jean Segura lifts Phillies in extra innings, other observations from 7-6 win over Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura fouled off the seventh pitch he saw in Friday’s 11th inning when the fans along the first-base line started chanting his name. It was a long night as the Phillies blew a lead in the ninth, fell behind in the 10th, and tied it in the bottom of the inning. But the finish finally felt near and Segura delivered, dropping a single into right field to cap at 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Friday’s win came just 24 hours after perhaps their most dire day of the season. The Phillies lost Rhys Hoskins Thursday to season-ending surgery, scratched Zach Eflin because of a knee injury that could cost him the rest of the season, and lost yet another game to the National League’s worst team to drop below .500. Their playoff odds (10.3% per FanGraphs) dropped to their lowest point in seven weeks.

From the outside, it felt like the walls were closing in. But with five weeks remaining, the Phillies have little choice but to cling to their chances and hope their best hitters can carry them.

“It’s the personality inside you, it’s the fight in you, right,” Girardi said before the game. “You always have fight in you. I believe I do. I believe our guys do. You have to have that fight in you. To me, this is what life is about, right? Get knocked down, you have to get back up and I’ve seen our guys do it a number of times and I believe they’re capable.”

Historic blown save

Ian Kennedy has been with the Phillies for less than a month but his blown save in the ninth inning helped make history. It was the team’s franchise-record 26th blown save, which eclipsed the 25 saves they blew in 2004. Kennedy entered the ninth with a two-run lead before allowing a lead-off single to Pavin Smith and a two-run homer to Christian Walker.

Harper’s 25th

Harper’s two-run homer in the third was his 25th of the season. This is Harper’s fifth career 25-homer season and he has hit at least 25 homers in each of his last four full seasons, not counting last summer’s 60-game season. Only five other players have four 25-homer seasons since 2017: Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Aaron Judge, Nelson Cruz and Nolan Arenado.

Harper raised his OPS to 1.000, which trails only San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead. The two are the frontrunners for the National League MVP Award but the winner might be the player who can push his team to the postseason. The Padres are in the mix for the wild card after falling out of position last week for the second wild-card spot.

Nola’s night

Aaron Nola seemed to run out of gas in the sixth inning and he was replaced after allowing an RBI triple on his 93rd pitch. Nola earned the first out of the sixth by popping up Bryan Holaday but the catcher — who spent a spring with the Phillies in 2017 — worked a nine-pitch at-bat that may have fatigued Nola. Josh Rojas followed with a triple to right and that was it for Nola.

He struck out seven batters, walked none, and generated 16 swings and misses as Nola looked crisp early before running up his pitch count. Nola retired 11 batters in a row between the second and fifth innings. He allowed just three hits.