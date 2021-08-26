Max Scherzer’s dominance leaves Padres envious as Dodgers complete the sweep

SAN DIEGO — In the hours leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, the San Diego Padres envisioned Max Scherzer delivering the type of dominant outing he delivered Thursday at Petco Park. The right-hander tossed 72/3 scoreless innings in front of a sellout crowd. He scowled and he prowled and he overwhelmed hitters.

The Padres just envisioned him logging those performances in their uniform, not for the club they’ve so desperately wanted to overtake. But the Los Angeles Dodgers, not the Padres, acquired Scherzer that day, swooping to steal the biggest pitching prize along with Trea Turner. And on Thursday, Scherzer shut down the plunging Padres to complete the Dodgers’ three-game series sweep.

Scherzer recorded 10 strikeouts to one walk and 104 pitches in his fifth start as a Dodger and first start at Petco Park since he gave up seven runs over 32/3 innings as a member of the Washington Nationals on July 8.

The revenge helped net the Dodgers (81-47) their 16th win in 18 games, keeping them within 21/2 games of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West with 34 games to go. The Dodgers’ starters in the sweep — Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Scherzer — combined to hold San Diego to one unearned run across 191/3 innings.

The Padres (68-61) managed just nine hits in 34 innings in the series. They’re 16 games out of first place and two games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild-card spot.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are nearly guaranteed to make the postseason. On Thursday, they gave an indication of what their roster would look like.

Two years ago, when Gavin Lux was laying waste to the upper minor leagues, the Dodgers saw him helping them win games like Thursday’s. He had become the organization’s top prospect. He was rendered untouchable in trade talks. He was a key component for the immediate and long-term future.

But Lux wasn’t on the field Thursday. He wasn’t even on the team. The 23-year-old infielder was optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City before the club’s 4-0 win because, after giving him a five-month runway, the front office determined other players gave them a better chance of winning in their pursuit of the first-place Giants.

“Guys are playing well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re in a situation where we need to win ballgames.”

Matt Beaty joined Lux on the express to Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for Mookie Betts and Darien Nunez.

Nunez, a left-handed reliever, was called up to give the Dodgers a fresh arm in the bullpen after they used nine relievers in Wednesday’s 16-inning win. Betts was activated from his second stint on the injured list in a month because of a nagging right hip injury. He started in right field and batted third, not in his customary leadoff spot, because Turner will remain as the club’s leadoff hitter. Betts went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Dodgers jumped out to a lead on Yu Darvish in the third inning behind an unexpected duo: Billy McKinney and Austin Barnes, their seventh and eighth hitters. McKinney drew a leadoff walk before Barnes hammered a cutter for a two-run home run. Trea Turner and Corey Seager later recorded back-to-back doubles for the third run, more than enough for Scherzer.

Turner and Seager are why Lux is a minor leaguer. The expectations were higher for Lux.He began the season as the Dodgers’ starting second baseman and took over at shortstop when Seager missed two months with a broken hand. But his plummeting standing on the club was uncovered when the Dodgers acquired Turner to play second base while Lux was on the IL.

“Nothing’s changed as far as what we think of Gavin, the person or the player,” Roberts said. “He’s uber talented.”