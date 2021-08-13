Pirates’ game vs. Brewers postponed; teams to play split doubleheader on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates’ game Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will now play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with each game lasting seven innings.

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 2:30 p.m. The second is expected to start around 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader or can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2021 season, subject to availability.

Fans seeking more information can visit pirates.com/raincheck.

No pitching plans for either team have been announced.