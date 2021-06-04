Four lefties hammer home runs to push first-place SF Giants 15 games over .500

SAN FRANCISCO — With Logan Webb sidelined due to a right shoulder strain, the San Francisco Giants entered Friday’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs expecting to patch nine innings together with a bullpen game.

With veteran Jake Arrieta on the mound for Chicago, the Cubs’ plan was much more simple: Get a solid outing from a starter and turn the game over to one of the best group of high-leverage arms in baseball.

Thanks to a six-run second-inning outburst from the Giants offense, Gabe Kapler’s club turned the game into an unexpected battle of the bullpens and emerged with an 8-5 victory.

The Giants used six different pitchers and had four different left-handed hitters launch home runs to secure their National League-best 36th win of the year. With leading lefties Mike Yastrzemski, Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt all on the injured list, the Giants flexed the depth president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and general manager Scott Harris have worked diligently to build.

After starter Scott Kazmir returned from the restricted list and gave up a two-run home run to Cubs slugger Kris Bryant in the first inning, Giants center fielder Steven Duggar answered with a two-run blast of his own to give his club a 3-2 lead against Arrieta.

A Giants offense that’s accustomed to wearing down opposing starters pushed Arrieta into the ropes by forcing him to throw 41 pitches in his second and final inning. Left fielder Alex Dickerson worked a full count against the Cubs right-hander before sending the sixth pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall for a critical three-run home run.

Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson, a Palo Alto native, made sure the Giants never felt comfortable by drilling a two-run home run to cut a four-run lead in half in the fourth. In the bottom of the frame, rookie Jason Vosler sent the Giants’ league-leading seventh pinch-hit home run of the season out to center field before first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. turned on a Keegan Thompson curveball and yanked the team’s fourth home run of the night over the right field wall.

The Giants’ bullpen certainly wasn’t flawless on Friday, but lefty Conner Menez turned in a pair of outstanding innings and received help from another jaw-dropping defensive play from Brandon Crawford to end the seventh.

Menez tossed a pair of scoreless innings and watched Crawford make a full-extension diving stop to snag a hard-hit grounder from Anthony Rizzo up the middle. After jumping to his feet, Crawford fired a strike to first base and added another highlight-reel play to a 2021 résumé that suggests he’s the best all-around shortstop in baseball right now.

In the eighth inning, lefty Jake McGee was the beneficiary of more excellent Giants defense as Duggar sprinted into the left center field gap to take a potential hit away from Patrick Wisdom before racing into right center field to snag a Pederson line drive.

The Cubs entered the series having won nine of their last 10, but momentum hasn’t mattered for any team but the Giants at Oracle Park this season.

San Francisco is now 17-8 at home this year and a season-high 15 games over .500 after Friday’s win as the Giants continue to defy early expectations, even on nights when they have to rely on relievers and replacements to get the job done.