Mariners find some offense and several ways to lose game against the Rangers

In a game that should’ve been a celebration of a rejuvenated offense and some much-needed production from some of the struggling bats in the bottom of the order, the Mariners found numerous ways to find a 9-8 defeat in what should’ve been an easy victory over the Texas Rangers.

On a designated bullpen day where a collection of relievers would be relied upon to piece together nine innings, the Mariners lost a long reliever/starter to injury and two of their most reliable relievers — right-hander Will Vest and lefty Anthony Misiewicz — couldn’t hold leads.

Catcher Luis Torrens made the inexplicable mental gaffe of not knowing there wasn’t a force out at home on a play at the plate, allowing a run to score.

And the game ended with Kyle Lewis, who was the tying run, getting thrown out at home plate.

It was just the sixth time in 21 games where the Mariners scored four or more runs and lost. It overshadowed an offensive performance where they reached double-digit hits for the second night in a row and banged out three homers. Evan White had a big night with a two-run homer and an RBI single while Torrens and Kyle Seager each hit game-tying homers.

As if the Mariners’ starting-pitching situation wasn’t lacking depth in terms of quality and quantity, manager Scott Servais watched as another pitcher that could provide multiple innings exited the game with an injury.

Right-hander Ljay Newsome exited the game with head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson after feeling something in his elbow after a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. The Mariners announced that Newsome was diagnosed with elbow inflammation.

Newsome is likely headed for a stint on the injured list where he will join starters Marco Gonzales (forearm strain), James Paxton (Tommy John surgery) and Nick Margevicius (shoulder inflammation).

The Mariners tried to use Newsome to fill the spot once held by Paxton and then Margevicius in the six-man rotation. But after struggles in a start vs. the Angels, they opted to use an opener and have Newsome pitch in the “bulk” role.

He entered the game with two outs in the third inning for opener Erik Swanson and the Mariners leading 4-1. After getting that final out of the third inning, Newsome struggled in the fourth, giving up three runs, including a massive two-run homer to Joey Gallo and an RBI double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Newsome was replaced by rookie right-hander Vest, who got the final out of the fourth inning. After a scoreless fifth inning, the Mariners asked Vest to finish the sixth. But he suffered his first real hiccup of the season, giving up two runs on a Kiner-Falefa two-run single with two outs.