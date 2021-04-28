Yankee offense explodes, Domingo German is sharp as Bombers beat Orioles

BALTIMORE — While Aaron Judge sat out Wednesday night, nursing whatever mysterious lower-body thing that ails him, the rest of the Yankees got very healthy on the Orioles. Domingo German was brilliant, throwing seven scoreless innings and the offense feasted on some young Orioles pitching in a 7-0 victory at Camden Yards.

It was the second straight win for the Yankees (11-13) just the fourth time this season they have won back-to-back games this season. It was also their second shutout of the season, coincidentally their second 7-0 shutout of the Orioles this season. They go for their third series win of the year, and second against the Orioles (10-14), this afternoon.

German became the second Yankee starter to get through seven innings, joining ace Gerrit Cole. He was aggressive and efficient, holding the Orioles scoreless on three hits and one walk. He struck out six. German threw 92 pitches, 63 for strikes. He had 11 swings and misses.

German, who had been sent out to the Alternate Site after his second start of the season, has been sharp since returning. It was his second win of the season and the first two since September 2019, when he was suspended for the entire 2020 season under the MLB domestic violence policy, German had to win his spot out of spring training. He threw like the best pitcher in camp, but once the games counted, he got mired down in out-of-control pitch counts and home runs.

Wednesday night, German was devastating with his curveball and sinker. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, when Ryan Mountcastle broke it up on a sharp ground ball to third base that he barely legged out.

Camden Yards has always been a friendly place for the Yankees hitters. It was their second win after their 18-game winning streak was snapped here last September.

The Yankees, who struggled offensively coming onto this road trip, started to put themselves back on the right track.

Mike Ford hit his second homer in 16 at-bats to give German a lead in the second. Gio Urshela hit a three-run shot in the third and Aaron Hicks’ sacrifice fly, just the second of the year for the Yankees, scored the fifth run in the fifth inning.

Urshella left the game after the second inning, having gone 2-for-4.

Judge was not in the starting lineup after being removed late in Tuesday night’s game for a mysterious “lower body,” soreness. The slugger homered Tuesday, but Aaron Boone said he’d been watching him and itching to give him a preemptive maintenance day.

Facing young right-hander Dean Kremer, whom the Orioles got in return for Manny machado from the Dodgers, the Yankees offense didn’t really need him.

There were plenty of good signs for the offense. The Yankees collected 11 hits with DJ LeMahieu, who heated up Tuesday night, going 2-for-4, Urshela also notched two hits, and Gleyber Torres smacked an RBI double and a single. Giancarlo Stanton continued to hit the ball hard with three singles.

Even Clint Frazier, who made an ugly base-running mistake in the fourth, going to third base on a ball to shortstop, snapped a 2-for-41 stretch with a double and a home run. It was Frazier’s first homer of the season after 56 at-bats without one this season. Those were his third and fourth extra-base hits of the season and just his second RBI.

The Yankees chased Kremer after just 4.1 innings. He was charged with six runs on 10 hits.