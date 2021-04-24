Gerrit Cole, Rougned Odor lead Yankees to third consecutive win

CLEVELAND — Before Saturday’s game, Yankees veteran reliever Darren O’Day talked about how hard-nosed and tough second baseman Rougned Odor is. Laughing about Odor’s famous incident with Jose Bautista, O’Day said that if the Yankees were ever in a scrap, Odor could deliver a blow.

“Yeah Roogie is hard nosed, I mean it’s obvious,” O’Day said with a laugh. “I mean, he punched a guy in the face. It’s pretty obvious, so he’s tough. He’s got a pretty good right.”

Locked in a pitchers' duel Saturday night, Odor delivered another blow, a punch to the gut with his second home run in as many games. For the second straight night, Odor homered, this time driving in the game-winning run as Gerrit Cole outdueled Shane Bieber as the Yankees beat Cleveland, 2-1, at Progressive Field.

It was the Yankees’ third straight win, their longest winning streak of the season. With the victory, the Yankees clinched their second series win of the year and they go for the sweep on Sunday. It was the first time the Yankees had hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games since April 5-6. Jonathan Loaisiga got the final four outs to earn the first save of his career.

Cole retired 11 straight to end his night after seven innings. He allowed one run on three hits, He struck out 11 and did not walk a batter over seven innings.

It was his 14th straight regular-season game with at least seven strikeouts, the second longest streak in baseball. Only Bieber’s 18-game streak of at least eight is more. Cleveland’s ace gave up the two earned runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out nine in seven innings.

The duel between arguably the two best pitchers in the American League was decided by an unlikely star. Odor was designated for assignment by the Rangers just before opening day. He was acquired to be a lefty bat off the bench when the Yankees are whole.

But Odor delivered a two-run homer to tie the game in Friday night’s win, his second of the season. That one got lost in the shadow of Giancarlo Stanton’s Statcast record-setting pair of homers and the Yankees’ four-homer night.

Saturday, Odor’s 426-foot shot to center field was the go-ahead run.

Cole had just given up a run on a triple to Jose Ramirez and a single by Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the fourth. Aaron Hicks tied it with his second homer in as many games, snapping a streak of 11 straight Yankees retired by Bieber. With two outs, Odor ripped an 88-mph change-up to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Odor, overall, has not been an obvious difference maker in the Yankees' season so far, going into Saturday night’s game with a .176/.222./353 slash line and three homers in 34 at-bats.

But he’s been a game-changer. Four of his seven hits as a Yankee have either tied the game or given the Yankees the lead.

Former Yankees catcher Erik Kratz noted that Odor’s toughness may be what the team needs to loosen up.

“Are the Yankees too professional? Maybe Odor gives them the swag they need outwardly. He brings a dynamic that combined with the other talent already on the roster could make them lethal, even if statistically he doesn’t play well,” Kratz posted on Twitter.

Aaron Boone said that Odor has brought not just a fantastic bat flip after his home runs, but some much-needed energy.

“I definitely think there’s something to Roogie, what he brings. There’s an energy and enthusiasm he plays with and has a bat flip and dismount on a homer that’s pretty, pretty special,” the Yankees manager said with a laugh. “One of the things we try to encourage with our guys is to come in and be yourself. I mean there is a level of professionalism, no question, that goes with playing here. The leaders on our team kind of set that tone but, I also think our guys do a good job and hopefully we all do a good job of allowing people to come in and be who they are.”

“And I think Roogie’s definitely brought something to the table.”