White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez exits Wednesday’s Cactus League game with left shoulder discomfort

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez has had setbacks in the past after incidents at a left-field wall.

The young slugger left Wednesday’s Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning with left shoulder discomfort after attempting to rob Sean Murphy of a home run.

Jimenez went back to the left-field wall at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., jumped and reached his arm and glove over the fence. He then went to the ground, received an evaluation from the training staff and exited for the clubhouse beyond right field.

Jimenez will be reevaluated Thursday, according to the Sox.

“Any time you see a guy with a fence in any situation, you are thinking the worst,” said Lance Lynn, who started Wednesday for the Sox. “He didn’t get to come to the dugout, so no one really knew what was going on. I just walked by the training room and asked him how he’s doing. He seems to be in good spirits.

“They’re trying to see what’s going on, and hopefully it’s nothing big and he can get back out there quick.”

Jimenez, 24, landed on the injured list after suffering injuries while playing the outfield during his rookie season in 2019.

He suffered a high right ankle sprain April 26, 2019, after crashing into the wall against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, and he returned May 20. He was on the injured list July 17-27 with a bruised ulnar nerve in his right arm after colliding with center fielder Charlie Tilson in left-center on July 16 at Kansas City.

Jimenez exited a July 26 game last season against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning after crashing into the left-field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field while trying to make a catch the previous inning. He missed a July 28 doubleheader while under league protocol because of his symptoms after hitting his head. He returned July 29.

Jimenez is a major force in the middle of the Sox lineup. He slashed .296/.332/.559 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 55 games in 2020. He has a team-leading 11 RBIs this spring.

Jimenez is part of a projected starting outfield with Luis Robert in center and Adam Eaton in right.

The Sox outfield depth is already an issue with Adam Engel out at least two to four weeks with a strained right hamstring. The developments Wednesday likely will revive the discussion regarding whether Jimenez would be a better fit in the long run as a designated hitter.

Asked March 12 about his preference, Jimenez said, “I don’t want to be a DH. That’s why I’m working every single day, hard.”