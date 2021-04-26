Bee’s Best: Vote for the high school football player of the week for Week 6

This is the last week of voting for The Bee’s Player of the Week in prep football, with eight Fresno-area players nominated.

It is your turn to pick the best game or top clutch performance.

Choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. Friday. Check out last week’s scores and latest voting in our Friday night high school football scoreboard.

Past winners include:

Week 1: Raul Medrano, Madera

Week 2: Bryant Thao, Clovis East

Week 3: Aidan Rodriguez, Orosi

Week 4: Jayson Hernandez, Tulare Western

Week 5: Nick Anselmo, Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Here are the nominees:

Trent Calvert, Dos Palos: Completed 16 of 22 for 346 yards and four TDs in the Broncos’ 47-35 win over Immanuel. He also had six carries for 25 yards and a TD.

Danny Ferrer, Coalinga: Rushed 12 times for 101 yards and two TDs in the Horned Toads’ 27-12 win over Fowler.

Cayden Muir, Hanford: Completed 22 of 29 for 309 yards and four TDs in the Bullpups’ 47-17 win over Edison. His quarterback rating was 149.3.

John O’Neal, Roosevelt: Finished with 25 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the Rough Riders’ 39-15 win over Fresno. He also had two receptions for 32 yards.

Alan Pelayo, Sanger: The Apaches pulled off a 28-21 win over San Joaquin Memorial after Pelayo had an interception that set up the winning, 2-yard TD by Morgan Privett.

Mike Rios, Reedley: His go-ahead TD capped the Pirates’ 22-15 win over Sunnyside for the North Yosemite League title.

Preston Sy, McLane: His 80-yard kickoff return with 2:04 remaining gave the Highlanders a 15-8 win over Hoover.

Tavion Walker, Bullard: He finished with 10 tackles and had 89 rushing yards and two TDs, helping the Knights to a 28-0 win over Madera.

