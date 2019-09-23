Some moving in The Bee’s rankings and a look ahead to a big showdown next week

2018 rewind: Central vs. Buchanan Buchanan gave Central a fight early but the Grizzlies showed they were the better bears, with a 42-24 win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Buchanan gave Central a fight early but the Grizzlies showed they were the better bears, with a 42-24 win.

There’s only slight tinkering to The Fresno Bee’s Top 25 Central Section high school football rankings

Liberty-Bakersfield trailed against Clovis, but came out on top with a 43-34 victory. The Patriots flip flop with the Cougars going to No. 4 while Clovis drops to No. 5.

Kingsburg is inside the top 10, moving up one spot to No. 9.

And Redwood’s 51-6 rout of Atascadero earns the Rangers a move up one spot to No. 10.

Many of the teams in the rankings have a bye this week before starting league play next week, including No. 1 Central and No. 2 Buchanan facing off at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3.

Here is how the rankings look:

1. Central (5-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Turlock 41-13

Up next: Oct. 3 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (3-2)

Previous: 2

Last week: lost to De La Salle-Concord 35-0

Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Central, 7 p.m.

3. Bullard (3-1)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Clovis West 26-13

Up next: Sept. 27 at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.

4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)

Previous: 5

Last week: d. Clovis 43-34

Up next: Oct. 4 at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

5. Clovis (3-2)

Previous: 4

Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 43-34

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

6. Bakersfield (2-2)

Previous: 6

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 27 at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. Nipomo 21-6

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

8. Bakersfield Christian (3-2)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas 28-21

Up next: Sept. 27 at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

9. Kingsburg (5-0)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. El Diamante 20-0

Up next: Oct. 4 at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

10. Redwood (4-0)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. Atascadero 51-6

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Porterville, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

11. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Clovis East 20-17

Up next: Oct. 4 vs Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

12. Clovis East (3-2)

Previous: 7

Last week: lost to San Joaquin Memorial 20-17

Up next: Oct. 4. at Clovis, 7 p.m.

13. Clovis West (2-3)

Previous: 9

Last week: lost to Bullard 26-13

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

14. Righetti (5-0)

Previous: 19

Last week: d. Soledad 47-0

Up next: Sept. 27 at Dos Pueblos-Goleta, 7 p.m.,

15. Hanford (4-0)

Previous: 15

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 26 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.

16. Tulare Western (3-1)

Previous: 16

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 26 at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

17. Sanger (3-1)

Previous: 17

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Paso Robles, 7:30 p.m.

18. Tulare Union (3-1)

Previous: 19

Last week: d. Lemoore 27-14

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.

19. Clovis North (5-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. Ridgeview 41-27

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

20. Centennial (3-2)

Previous: 21

Last week: d. St. Joseph 10-8

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

21. Porterville (3-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Golden West 27-25

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Redwood, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

22. Ridgeview (2-3)

Previous: 14

Last week: lost to Clovis North 41-27

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

23. St. Joseph (2-2)

Previous: 23

Last week: lost to Centennial 10-8

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Lompoc, 7 p.m.

24. Kennedy (5-0)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. Taft 78-13

Up next: Sept. 27 at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

25. Golden West (4-1)

Previous: 24

Last week: lost to Porterville 27-25

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Mt. Whitney, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

Others: Strathmore (4-0), Washington Union (4-1), Edison (1-4), Dinuba (2-3), Templeton (3-1), Madera (3-2), San Luis Obispo (3-1), Garces (1-3)

DIVISION I

1. Central (5-0)

2. Buchanan (3-2)

3. Bullard (3-1)

4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)

5. Clovis (3-2)

6. Bakersfield (2-2)

7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)

8. Clovis East (3-2)

9. Clovis West (2-3)

10. Tulare Union (3-1)

DIVISION II

1. Redwood (4-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)

3. Righetti (5-0)

4. Hanford (4-0)

5. Tulare Western (3-1)

6. Sanger (3-1)

7. St. Joseph (2-2)

8. Dinuba (2-3)

9. Frontier (3-2)

10. Stockdale (3-2)

DIVISION III

1. Bakersfield Christian (3-1)

2. Kingsburg (5-0)

3. Golden West (3-1)

4. Madera (3-2)

5. San Luis Obispo (3-1)

6. Highland (4-1)

7. Central Valley Christian (2-2)

8. South (3-1)

9. West (1-3)

10. Pioneer Valley (1-3)

DIVISION IV

1. Porterville (3-1)

2. Kennedy (5-0)

3. Washington Union (4-1)

4. Templeton (3-1)

5. East Bakersfield (3-1)

6. Selma (4-1)

7. Chavez (4-1)

8. North (4-1)

9. Santa Maria (3-2)

10. Chowchilla (2-3)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (4-0)

2. Caruthers (4-1)

3. Woodlake (4-1)

4. Yosemite (5-0)

5. Dos Palos (3-1)

6. Exeter (3-1)

7. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-2)

8. Mission Oak (3-1)

9. Immanuel (3-2)

10. Firebaugh (3-2)

DIVISION VI

1. California City (4-1)

2. Orosi (3-1)

3. McFarland (3-1)

4. Lindsay (3-2)

5. Foothill (3-2)

6. Riverdale (3-1)

7. McLane (2-2)

8. Orange Cove (2-2)

9. Minarets (3-1)

10. Corcoran (3-2)

8-MAN

1. Trona (4-0)

2. Fresno Christian (1-2)

3. Lone Pine (4-0)

4. Mojave (1-0)

5 Riverdale Christian (1-1)

6. Laton (1-2)

7. Kings Christian (1-3)

8. Frazier Mountain (1-3)

9. Alpaugh (1-3)

10. Big Pine (0-2)