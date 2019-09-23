High School Football
Some moving in The Bee’s rankings and a look ahead to a big showdown next week
There’s only slight tinkering to The Fresno Bee’s Top 25 Central Section high school football rankings
Liberty-Bakersfield trailed against Clovis, but came out on top with a 43-34 victory. The Patriots flip flop with the Cougars going to No. 4 while Clovis drops to No. 5.
Kingsburg is inside the top 10, moving up one spot to No. 9.
And Redwood’s 51-6 rout of Atascadero earns the Rangers a move up one spot to No. 10.
Many of the teams in the rankings have a bye this week before starting league play next week, including No. 1 Central and No. 2 Buchanan facing off at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3.
Here is how the rankings look:
1. Central (5-0)
Previous: 1
Last week: d. Turlock 41-13
Up next: Oct. 3 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
2. Buchanan (3-2)
Previous: 2
Last week: lost to De La Salle-Concord 35-0
Up next: Oct. 3 vs. Central, 7 p.m.
3. Bullard (3-1)
Previous: 3
Last week: d. Clovis West 26-13
Up next: Sept. 27 at Arroyo Grande, 7:30 p.m.
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)
Previous: 5
Last week: d. Clovis 43-34
Up next: Oct. 4 at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
5. Clovis (3-2)
Previous: 4
Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 43-34
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.
6. Bakersfield (2-2)
Previous: 6
Last week: Bye
Up next: Sept. 27 at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)
Previous: 12
Last week: d. Nipomo 21-6
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
8. Bakersfield Christian (3-2)
Previous: 8
Last week: lost to Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas 28-21
Up next: Sept. 27 at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.
9. Kingsburg (5-0)
Previous: 10
Last week: d. El Diamante 20-0
Up next: Oct. 4 at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.
10. Redwood (4-0)
Previous: 11
Last week: d. Atascadero 51-6
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Porterville, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
11. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)
Previous: 13
Last week: d. Clovis East 20-17
Up next: Oct. 4 vs Bullard, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium
12. Clovis East (3-2)
Previous: 7
Last week: lost to San Joaquin Memorial 20-17
Up next: Oct. 4. at Clovis, 7 p.m.
13. Clovis West (2-3)
Previous: 9
Last week: lost to Bullard 26-13
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
14. Righetti (5-0)
Previous: 19
Last week: d. Soledad 47-0
Up next: Sept. 27 at Dos Pueblos-Goleta, 7 p.m.,
15. Hanford (4-0)
Previous: 15
Last week: Bye
Up next: Sept. 26 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.
16. Tulare Western (3-1)
Previous: 16
Last week: Bye
Up next: Sept. 26 at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
17. Sanger (3-1)
Previous: 17
Last week: Bye
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Paso Robles, 7:30 p.m.
18. Tulare Union (3-1)
Previous: 19
Last week: d. Lemoore 27-14
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
19. Clovis North (5-0)
Previous: 20
Last week: d. Ridgeview 41-27
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
20. Centennial (3-2)
Previous: 21
Last week: d. St. Joseph 10-8
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
21. Porterville (3-1)
Previous: 22
Last week: d. Golden West 27-25
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Redwood, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
22. Ridgeview (2-3)
Previous: 14
Last week: lost to Clovis North 41-27
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
23. St. Joseph (2-2)
Previous: 23
Last week: lost to Centennial 10-8
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Lompoc, 7 p.m.
24. Kennedy (5-0)
Previous: NR
Last week: d. Taft 78-13
Up next: Sept. 27 at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
25. Golden West (4-1)
Previous: 24
Last week: lost to Porterville 27-25
Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Mt. Whitney, 6:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
Others: Strathmore (4-0), Washington Union (4-1), Edison (1-4), Dinuba (2-3), Templeton (3-1), Madera (3-2), San Luis Obispo (3-1), Garces (1-3)
DIVISION I
1. Central (5-0)
2. Buchanan (3-2)
3. Bullard (3-1)
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (4-1)
5. Clovis (3-2)
6. Bakersfield (2-2)
7. Arroyo Grande (4-1)
8. Clovis East (3-2)
9. Clovis West (2-3)
10. Tulare Union (3-1)
DIVISION II
1. Redwood (4-0)
2. San Joaquin Memorial (4-1)
3. Righetti (5-0)
4. Hanford (4-0)
5. Tulare Western (3-1)
6. Sanger (3-1)
7. St. Joseph (2-2)
8. Dinuba (2-3)
9. Frontier (3-2)
10. Stockdale (3-2)
DIVISION III
1. Bakersfield Christian (3-1)
2. Kingsburg (5-0)
3. Golden West (3-1)
4. Madera (3-2)
5. San Luis Obispo (3-1)
6. Highland (4-1)
7. Central Valley Christian (2-2)
8. South (3-1)
9. West (1-3)
10. Pioneer Valley (1-3)
DIVISION IV
1. Porterville (3-1)
2. Kennedy (5-0)
3. Washington Union (4-1)
4. Templeton (3-1)
5. East Bakersfield (3-1)
6. Selma (4-1)
7. Chavez (4-1)
8. North (4-1)
9. Santa Maria (3-2)
10. Chowchilla (2-3)
DIVISION V
1. Strathmore (4-0)
2. Caruthers (4-1)
3. Woodlake (4-1)
4. Yosemite (5-0)
5. Dos Palos (3-1)
6. Exeter (3-1)
7. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-2)
8. Mission Oak (3-1)
9. Immanuel (3-2)
10. Firebaugh (3-2)
DIVISION VI
1. California City (4-1)
2. Orosi (3-1)
3. McFarland (3-1)
4. Lindsay (3-2)
5. Foothill (3-2)
6. Riverdale (3-1)
7. McLane (2-2)
8. Orange Cove (2-2)
9. Minarets (3-1)
10. Corcoran (3-2)
8-MAN
1. Trona (4-0)
2. Fresno Christian (1-2)
3. Lone Pine (4-0)
4. Mojave (1-0)
5 Riverdale Christian (1-1)
6. Laton (1-2)
7. Kings Christian (1-3)
8. Frazier Mountain (1-3)
9. Alpaugh (1-3)
10. Big Pine (0-2)
