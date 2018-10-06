In only his second varsity game, Fresno High quarterback puts his stamp on NYL race

Quarterback Nathaniel Najera accounted for two touchdowns, the second putting Fresno (3-4, 2-0) ahead for good in a 19-16 victory over Sunnyside (1-6, 1-1) at Sunnyside Stadium.
Najera threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Devon King for the only scoring in the first half.
Devon Jones took the first snap of the second half 60 yards to a touchdown and Sunnyside got a 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
But Najera engineered a drive that culminated with his 3-yard touchdown run.
“Nate is really growing as a quarterback, making better decisions week-in and week-out,” Fresno coach Joe Marquez said. “This is only his second varsity football game so he is learning as he goes.
Elsewhere in the NYL, Hoover (1-6, 1-1) dumped Roosevelt (5-2, 1-1) 35-13 and Reedley (3-4, 1-1) beat McLane (4-3, 0-2) 41-21.
