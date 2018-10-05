Does Sanger have the best high school football food in the Valley?

Sanger’s football atmosphere is amazing. It’s partly because of the concession stands

If you cook it, they will come.

It’s one reason why Sanger High’s Tom Flores Stadium is regularly packed year after year and has arguably the best high school football atmosphere in the Central Section.

Yes, the fans are passionate.

And the Apaches football team is a perennial league-title contender, with an occasional breakout season.

But did you know that a key to cultivating Sanger’s energetic environment just might stem from having good food at the concession stands?

From the freshly made kettle corn to those signature tacos, Sanger’s spread certainly rates at or near the top of any list of Valley high school football concession stands.

Some fans say Sanger’s food and prices can rival what’s available at The Big Fresno Fair – right down to the cinnamon rolls.

What’s your go-to food or drink to buy at a high school football game? And what other high schools have good concession stands?

