TRAC magic numbers are 12 for Central, 44 for Clovis East

Central High flexed its muscles and then some, but Grizzlies football coach Kyle Biggs is looking for one thing from his top-ranked team after a 53-14 victory over No. 8 Clovis at Deran Koligian Stadium on Friday.
“We got comfortable after we got a lead and we need to keep playing for 48 minutes,” Biggs said. “I’m waiting for us to play our best game and we haven’t done that yet.”
They were pretty good Friday in what could’ve been a let-down game after knocking off then-No. 2 Buchanan last week. Senior quarterback Trent Tompkins completed 14 of 22 for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Tre Maxwell had nine carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
To be fair, the coach recognizes what he’s already got: “I’m proud of my kids for how hard they are playing and the effort they are giving,” Biggs said.
The Grizzlies (7-0, 2-0), eying a TRAC championship three-peat, rolled to their 12th straight TRAC victory. The Cougars fell to 5-2 and 1-1.
Clovis East 21, Clovis North 6 — The Timberwolves (4-3, 1-1) picked up the program’s first TRAC win in nine years in a win over the Broncos (2-4, 1-1) at Lamonica Stadium. Clovis East lost 44 straight in the TRAC since a 31-0 victory over Clovis on Oct. 16, 2009.
Buchanan 35, Clovis West 7 — The No. 3 Bears (5-2, 1-1) snapped a mini two-game slide with a win over the Golden Eagles (0-7, 0-2) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Bears scored 35 unanswered points.
Buchanan junior running back Kendall Milton finished two touchdowns, while quarterback D.J. Stevenson had a passing touchdown and a rushing score.
