Sanger’s defense shuts down Bullard’s Kobe Jenkins, center, late in the first half Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Sanger. Sanger led 28-14 at half-time. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

High School Football

Sanger, Edison win classics as CMAC separates ‘Big 3’

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

October 05, 2018 11:04 PM

The games of the night Friday in Central Section Week 8 high school football were both in the County/Metro Athletic Conference.

At Sanger, David Ayala kicked a field goal with 6 seconds left to lift the host Apaches over Bullard 38-36.

At Madera, Edison rallied with a 41-point second half to win 62-48. McKinley Lee III scored five touchdowns for the Tigers (4-3, 2-0), including a 95-yard run.

The Sanger-Bullard game was a mismatch on paper, but became an instant classic.

Sanger scored two straight touchdowns for a 28-14 halftime lead and still led 35-21 in the third.

But Bullard scored 15 straight for the one-point lead that set up Ayala’s heroics.

Edison, Sanger (6-1, 2-0) and fourth-ranked San Joaquin Memorial are tied atop the CMAC.

Bullard (1-6, 0-2) lost for the third time in games decided by five points or less. The Knights’ only win is a 37-35 victory over winless Clovis West on a late field goal.

Heartbreakers are starting to become too familiar with Madera (4-3, 0-2). Last week, the Coyotes lost 36-33 at Sanger.

Edison has the next two CMAC showdowns on its turf, Oct. 12 against Memorial and Oct. 19 against Sanger.

