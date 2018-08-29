How Clovis coach Rich Hammond sees upcoming Bullard matchup, other games to watch

When Clovis High football coach Rich Hammond looks at the first two games of the season, four things come to mind.

“Our ability to play aggressive attacking defense that has caused seven turnovers,” he said. “Throwing the ball very efficiently with 10 touchdowns and a completion percentage over 70 percent and we have been very strong kicking the ball.”

The Bee’s eighth-ranked Cougars (2-0) have another test in Bullard. The Knights (0-1) and Clovis will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Lamonica Stadium. The teams met last season with Clovis winning 17-13.

Hammond said he’s not misled by the Knights’ 31-0 loss to Buchanan because he knows what they bring to the field.





“Bullard is well coached and plays very physical,” he said. “They are running a new offense that presents a number of problems with ball fakes and strong running backs. On defense they are blessed with great team speed and very athletic group.”

Clovis coach Rich Hammond will lead his team into Lamonica Stadium at 2-0 against Bullard on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/THE FRESNO BEE CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Knights standout running back Marcus Fulcher finished with 12 carries and 56 yards.

The Cougars are coming off a 42-14 victory over Stockdale. Clovis junior quarterback Isaiah Robles matched his season-high of five touchdown passes for the second consecutive week. Cougars wide receiver Matthew Sanchez had five receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns against Stockdale.

“We want to see our guys play hard with great character and class on Friday,” Hammond said. “Focused on the solutions to the problems Bullard presents with uncommon effort striving to do their very best.”

Other notable games:





Edison (1-1) at No. 2 Buchanan (2-0) – The Tigers held off Clovis West 41-35 for their first win of the season. McKinley Lee III had 23 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Next up is the second-ranked Bears who are coming off an impressive 31-0 victory over Bullard.

Buchanan running back Kendall Milton had 20 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

“We look forward to the challenge,” Edison coach Atnaf Harris said. “Our young guys have two games under their belts and we have made a huge jump from game one to game two. Buchanan is a well coached team that prides themselves on being disciplined and playing physical. We have to come in and match their level of intensity and play with our hair on fire.”

Roosevelt (2-0) at Firebaugh (1-1) — The Rough Riders went three overtimes against Dos Palos. Roosevelt came out on top with a field goal by Jefferson Tovar in a 16-13 victory..

Roosevelt defeated Immanuel 21-6 in the season opener. Now a bigger test for the Rough Riders is the Eagles, which beat Fowler 21-7.

“At the end of the day the goal is to win games, so that’s a bonus,” Branstetter said. “We aren’t even worried about that as a team. Right now we are focused on getting better.”

Records — Central Section historian Bob Barnett noted a big achievement by Central senior quarterback Trent Tompkins and others.

Tompkins set a school record when passed for 187 yards for 7,297 career yards in a 54-12 victory over Grant-Sacramento.

Central High quarterback Trent Tompkins set a school record in career passing yards. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Tompkins is seventh in the section in touchdowns with 82.

San Joaquin Memorial senior quarterback Alec Trujillo tied a school record with 58 touchdown passes in a 41-6 victory over Fresno. He tied the mark with Chris Joseph (2000-02).

Tulare Western senior Tairyn Johnson had 32 carries for 307 yards — third best in school history in a 35-28 win over Mt. Whitney.

Porterville sophomore quarterback Hector Nava Jr., threw for six touchdowns — a school record — in a 47-14 victory over Granite Hills. Last week, he set a school record with 429 yards.