Two high school teams debut in The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 football rankings

Two teams dropped out of The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 high school football rankings following losses on Friday, opening the door for two newcomers.
Then-No. 8 Clovis West fell to Edison 41-35 on Thursday, and then-No. 10 Bullard lost 31-0 to No. 2 Buchanan on Friday.
Sanger comes in at No. 9 following a 48-28 victory at Hanford. Central Coast school Righetti-Santa Maria is No. 10 after rolling past Oak Park 49-21.
1. Central (2-0) – The Grizzlies ran away, outscoring Grant-Sacramento 27-6 in the third quarter en route to a 54-12 victory.
Grizzlies quarterback Trent Tompkins threw five touchdowns – three to Jeremiah Hunter.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 at Whitney-Rocklin (0-1).
2. Buchanan (2-0) – The Bears led 10-0 at halftime before taking control.
Buchanan running back Kendall Milton finished with 20 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Edison (1-1) at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
3. Bakersfield (1-1) – The Drillers rebounded with a win in convincing fashion over Tehachapi 57-7.
Isaiah Jernagin led the way with three touchdowns (80-yard kickoff return, 52-yard run and 80-yard interception return).
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 at Paramount (1-1).
4. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-1) – The Patriots routed Ridgeview 38-0. Sam Stewart Jr. had 14 carries for 134 yards and two touchdown.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Clovis West (0-2).
5. San Joaquin Memorial (2-0) – The Panthers beat Fresno 41-6. Quarterback Alec Trujillo completed 12 of 16 for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Leonard Glass had eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Jalen McMillan had three receptions for 146 yards and two scores.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 at Mission Oak (1-1).
6. Tulare Union (2-0) – Nathan Lamb completed 22 of 26 for 274 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as the Tribe won its 19th straight regular-season game with a 52-0 victory over El Diamante.
Donovan Smith rushed for two touchdowns for Tulare Union.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 at Redwood (0-1).
7. Tulare Western (2-0) – Mustangs running back Tairyn Johnson finished with 32 carries for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Mt. Whitney.
The other big highlight went to Anthony Cervantes who had a pick-six for 60 yards. Tulare Western finished with 5.5 sacks.
Next: Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Lemoore (2-0).
8. Clovis (2-0) – The Cougars jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back in a 42-14 rout at Stockdale.
Cougars quarterback Isaiah Robles completed 13 of 18 for 299 yards and five touchdowns. Clovis receiver Mathew Sanchez had five receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Bullard (0-1).
9. Sanger (2-0) – The Apaches rolled to a 31-7 lead and cruised past Hanford 48-28.
Orlando Douglas, Kosi Agina and Noel Collazo had two touchdowns apiece for Sanger.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Clovis East (1-1).
10. Righetti (2-0) – The Warriors led Oak Park 21-6 after the first quarter.
Next: Friday, Aug. 31 vs. Pioneer Valley (0-1).
On the bubble – St. Joseph-Santa Maria (2-0), Arroyo Grande (1-1), Bullard (0-1), Paso Robles (1-1), Ridgeview (1-1), Independence (2-0).
Comments