Prep football highlights | Clovis East breaks losing streak, Roosevelt endures 5 OTs

Week 2 of the Central Section high school football season saw two remarkable results Friday night.
In Clovis, Clovis East ended a 27-game losing streak when it scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat visiting Will C. Wood-Vacaville 21-20 at Lamonica Stadium.
The Timberwolves knew they were close after falling 7-6 in the season-opener at Lemoore.
And at Sunnyside Stadium, Roosevelt improved to 2-0 under new coach Vince Branstetter with a five-overtime, 16-13 victory over Dos Palos. Jefferson Pavon Tobar’s field goal was the only score in the extra periods.
All but two of The Bee’s Top 10 won. Edison toppled No. 8 Clovis West 41-35 on Thursday night, and No. 2 Buchanan shut out No. 10 Bullard 31-0 on Friday night. Seven of the other eight Top 10 teams steamrolled opponents, with No. 7 Tulare Western the exception in a 35-28 win over Mt. Whitney.
Apparently most ready to pounce on the Top 10 is Sanger, which improved to 2-0 with a 48-28 win at Hanford. The Apaches led 48-14 en route to their third straight win over Hanford. Orlando Douglas, Noel Collazo and Kosi Agina each scored two touchdowns for Sanger.
