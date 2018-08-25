Clovis East breaks 27-game losing streak

Clovis East High scores against Will C. Wood-Vacaville on Friday night, Aug. 24, 2018 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis en route to winning 21-20, breaking a 27-game losing streak.
By
Up Next
Clovis East High scores against Will C. Wood-Vacaville on Friday night, Aug. 24, 2018 at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis en route to winning 21-20, breaking a 27-game losing streak.
By

High School Football

Prep football highlights | Clovis East breaks losing streak, Roosevelt endures 5 OTs

Fresno Bee Staff

August 25, 2018 10:23 AM

Week 2 of the Central Section high school football season saw two remarkable results Friday night.

In Clovis, Clovis East ended a 27-game losing streak when it scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat visiting Will C. Wood-Vacaville 21-20 at Lamonica Stadium.

The Timberwolves knew they were close after falling 7-6 in the season-opener at Lemoore.

And at Sunnyside Stadium, Roosevelt improved to 2-0 under new coach Vince Branstetter with a five-overtime, 16-13 victory over Dos Palos. Jefferson Pavon Tobar’s field goal was the only score in the extra periods.

All but two of The Bee’s Top 10 won. Edison toppled No. 8 Clovis West 41-35 on Thursday night, and No. 2 Buchanan shut out No. 10 Bullard 31-0 on Friday night. Seven of the other eight Top 10 teams steamrolled opponents, with No. 7 Tulare Western the exception in a 35-28 win over Mt. Whitney.

Apparently most ready to pounce on the Top 10 is Sanger, which improved to 2-0 with a 48-28 win at Hanford. The Apaches led 48-14 en route to their third straight win over Hanford. Orlando Douglas, Noel Collazo and Kosi Agina each scored two touchdowns for Sanger.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  