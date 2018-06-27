Three Fresno-area football players make early commitments to colleges. Who are they?

San Joaquin Memorial senior quarterback Alec Trujillo felt San Jose State was the "right fit" for him in making an oral committment to the Spartans for the 2019 class on Wednesday,
Trujillo had another compelling good reason.
"It isn't too far from home — where I have my entire support group who have helped me get to this point," he said. "I have been so successful with them by my side."
Trujillo isn't the only Panthers player to make an early commitment. Running back Leonard Glass orally committed to Iowa State of the Big 12 on June 18.
And Edison High linebacker Kwabena Watson orally committed to Arizona of the Pac-12 on June 24.
Oral commitments are non-binding. The upcoming National Signing days are Dec. 19 and Feb. 6, 2019.
Last season, Trujillo completed 212 of 309 passes for 3,755 yards and 40 touchdowns, and led the Panthers to a 45-31 victory over Tulare Western in the Division II championship.
Trujillo said he plans to major in business management or kinesiology.
"So many of the schools were trying to get me to commit early," he said. "(San Jose State was) one of the only ones who weren't. They went with me the whole way, and believed in me, and have showed trust in me."
