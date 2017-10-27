Central, Clovis West met in a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown. A blowout ensued.

Central High showed just how imposing a force its has become on the football field.

And what’s ever scarier for opposing teams: The Grizzlies appear to be getting better as the postseason looms.

In a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in The Bee’s Top 10 coaches poll, top-ranked Central dismantled Clovis West 40-13 Thursday night at Lamonica Stadium and clinched at least a share of the Tri-River Athletic Conference title.

The Grizzlies (8-1, 4-0) also likely locked up homefield advantage throughout the Central Section Division I playoffs and can go undefeated in the TRAC for the second consecutive season with a win against Clovis East in a regular-season finale next week.

Postseason seedings will be announced following a Nov. 4 meeting at the section office in Porterville.

“We were dialed in,” Central coach Kyle Biggs said. “We had a great week of practice. We played our hearts out.”

Grizzlies quarterback Trent Tompkins eluded pressure throughout, scrambling away from trouble or quickly getting rid of the ball while frustrating the Golden Eagles all night.

Central’s defense, meanwhile, stifled Clovis West’s vaunted offense and had a shutout going until surrendering a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Clovis West (7-2, 3-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped while suffering its worst loss of the season.

“When we play how we can play, this is how good we’re supposed to be,” said running back Diotry Brewer, who scored three touchdowns. “So I’m not surprised. We just have to come out here and execute.”

Central has beaten Clovis West three straight times the past two seasons.

Thursday’s game seemed as it was over by halftime. Central was up 20-0, and Clovis West was struggling to generate anything on offense.

Touchdown Central!!! 3 yard run by Brewer with 5:39 in the 1st quarter. PAT is good. Central 7 - Clovis West 0. pic.twitter.com/GN24S9JYxZ — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) October 27, 2017

Brewer ran in touchdowns from 2 and 29 yards for the game’s first scores.

Then Tompkins connected with Manuel Oliver-Davis for a 14-yard touchdown.

Touchdown Central!!! 14 yard pass Tompkins to Oliver-Davis with 5:42 in the 2nd quarter. PAT is good. Central 20 - Clovis West 0. pic.twitter.com/JzFdgf52pk — CHSAthletics (@grizzlyathletes) October 27, 2017

Any thoughts of Clovis West coming back after the break quickly went away after Tompkins corralled a high snap before zipping a pass to Jacob Torrez, who raced upfield for an 80-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

Torrez even lost a shoe as he maneuvered his way along the Grizzlies sideline.

Tompkins had completed 19 of 26 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 51 rushing yards.

Central High’s Jevon Bigelow tries to cut past Clovis West’s Jayden Helms in first-half action Thursday night, Oct. 26, 2017, at Clovis High’s Lamonica Stadium. Bigelow and the Central Section top-ranked Grizzlies took on the No. 2 Golden Eagles in a likely showdown for the Tri-River Athletic Conference championship and the top seed for the Division I playoffs. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Running back Jevon Bigelow logged 23 carries for 101 yards.

Clovis West mustered just 170 total yards.

“I feel like this was a great statement to the Valley of who the Central Grizzlies really are,” Tompkins said. “It really showed who we are. The No. 1 team.”