Immanuel boys basketball makes school history and advances to the state championship

For the first time in school history, the Immanuel High boys basketball team will play for a state title.
The fifth-seeded Eagles locked up a 60-48 victory against No. 6 Wood-Vacaville on Tuesday to seize the Northern California Regional Division IV championship before a packed gym on the Immanuel campus.
Immanuel sophomore Shawn Rogers scored a team-high 16 points and senior Jordan Rodriguez added 13 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch to keep Wood at a distance and propel the Eagles past the regional final for the first time.
Immanuel’s most recent loss in the regional championship occurred in 2017.
“It’s been one of our goals that we set out this year,” Immanuel coach Chris Woods said of winning a regional title. “We always believed we could do it. It feels great to have executed it.
“It’s incredible.”
Immanuel (26-8) moves on to play Ribet-Los Angeles (26-3) for the CIF State Division IV championship Saturday at noon at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Ribet defeated Silverado-Victorville 84-64 in the SoCal Regional final.
Immanuel certainly has received its dosage of help to get to the state title game, starting with the school getting slotted in the NorCal bracket instead of the SoCal regional, where Immanuel always had competed in previous seasons.
Immanuel ended up hosting four regional playoff games thanks to three timely upsets in the NorCal bracket, each time bumping up the Eagles as the higher seed in their matchup.
But perhaps their biggest and most consistent help throughout the playoffs was Immanuel’s own home crowd – enthusiastic and loud from start to finish Tuesday just as they had been during the Eagles’ previous three regional playoff games.
“It’s a good advantage for us,” Rodriguez said of the home crowd, which was estimated at about 1,000. “It was great. Immanuel’s fans have been showing a lot of support. The team really appreciates that.
“We players sometimes hear the crowd and stuff, and it gets (opponents) out of the game.”
Immanuel also was aided by stout interior defense, with 6-foot-4 Winston Williams and 6-foot-6 Kaleb Daglish making it tough on Wood to score inside.
The duo also helped limit the Wildcats typically to just one shot per possession.
Forced to rely on its outside shooting, Wood struggled and sank just one 3-pointer the entire game.
Such struggles led to Wood scoring just six points in the third quarter and eight points in the first quarter.
“We feel like a lot of teams only have one (big man) that can match up,” Woods said. “Not a lot of teams have two bigs.”
Williams finished with 14 points. Daglish had nine.
Jeremiah Jones had a game-high 25 points for Wood.
“It’s unexplainable,” Williams said of moving onto state. “It’s everything we’ve ever dreamed about.”
