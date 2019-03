There would be no slow start, no cold shooting, no large deficit the Clovis West High girls basketball team would have to overcome Saturday.

Three days after rallying from a 20-point hole and surviving the first round of the CIF State playoffs, the Golden Eagles reminded everyone why they were awarded the top seed in the Southern California Open Division.

Focused and on fire to start the game, Clovis West led throughout and by as many as 34 points as the Eagles secured a 68-43 victory against No. 5 Mater Dei-Santa Ana and advanced to the SoCal Regional Final.

“I feel like we were just more dialed in,” USC-bound senior Madison Campbell said. “Last time, we didn’t have a great start, didn’t have a great first half.

“I feel like we were more mentally prepared. We wanted this. So we weren’t about to lose.”

Regional final Tuesday at Clovis West

Clovis West (31-3) will host No. 3 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (31-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winner earning a trip to the state championship in Sacramento.

Throughout Saturday night, Clovis West pestered and perplexed Mater Dei with full-court pressure.

In addition, the Eagles were intent on keeping the ball out of the hands of Mater Dei guard and Cal recruit Cailyn Crocker, which caused even more problems for the Monarchs.

The Eagles held the Monarchs to just 15 points in the second and third quarters combined.

On a couple of Mater Dei possessions, the Monarchs looked so lost on how to handle Clovis West’s pressure that a player threw the ball directly to an Eagles player for a turnover and score.

‘Crowd was awesome’

“We turned the ball over way too much and let the crowd get too involved in the game, and it just kind of snowballed on us,” Mater Dei coach Kevin Kiernan said. “Clovis West played with a lot of great energy. Their crowd was awesome.

“Tough to beat them in this atmosphere.”

Added Madison Campbell: “At the beginning of the year, our defense was not like that. We’ve gotten our concepts down. I feel like, we hope to give the other team what we say is ‘living hell.’ I mean, I hope that’s what they see.”

Top-seeded Clovis West rallied for a 61-55 victory over Redondo Union-Redondo Beach in a CIF Southern California Open Division opening round on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Campbell certainly brought the fire on offense during the second half, scoring 20 of her game-high 26 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer from the corner that gave Clovis West a 66-32 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Saturday was by far the worst beating Mater Dei received on the season. Prior to the game, the most the Monarchs lost by was four points.

Regional final matchup

Next up for Clovis West is a Sierra Canyon team whose only loss occurred during the Southern Section championship, falling to Windward-Los Angeles 73-58.

Sierra Canyon avenged the loss Saturday by beating No. 2 Windward 49-36. Sierra Canyon has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, according to the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings.

Clovis West and Sierra Canyon did not play each other during the regular season.

They have faced four common opponents.

Clovis West went 5-1 against the similar foes (72-38 win against Orangewood Academy, 64-54 win against Windward, 61-55 win against Redondo Union, 69-61 and 73-38 wins against Clovis North and a 40-36 loss to Clovis North).

Clovis West beat Clovis North 73-38 to earn a seventh straight Central Section Division I girls basketball title on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Selland Arena.

Sierra Canyon went 4-1 against the same competition (in addition to their split outcomes against Windward, the Trailblazers beat Orangewood Academy 60-23, beat Redondo Union 61-55 and Clovis North 69-61).

Clovis West is gunning for its second state title in three years. Saturday night in Northern California, No. 1 seed Archbishop Mitty-San Jose lost 44-41 to Salesian-Richmond, eliminating a potential rematch of the 2017 state final.

“We told them after the Valley championship that every game the rest of the year is a championship,” Clovis West coach Craig Campbell said. “All these teams are section winners and top teams in the country.

“So it’s championship after championship, and there’s no room for letdown. We’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game for Tuesday.”