Selma rolls past Fresno to claim its first Central Section Division III girls championship

By

February 23, 2019 07:41 PM

Yesenia Sanchez had 19 points and 11 rebounds, helping top-seed Selma to a 71-39 victory over No. 2 Fresno in a Central Section Division III championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.