A big matchup awaits for Clovis West and Clovis North boys and girls basketball teams

It may not be March Madness, but it will be championship Monday in the Tri-River Athletic Conference for two schools.
The Clovis West and Clovis North boys and girls basketball teams will square off for TRAC titles.
The boys showdown was set after The Bee’s No. 2 Clovis West defeated Clovis East 74-68 and No. 3 Clovis North routed Clovis 77-40 in Friday night games.
The Golden Eagles and Broncos are each 7-1 in conference and will meet at 7 p.m. at Clovis West for the title.
Clovis North got the best of Clovis West on Jan. 18, winning 74-71. Stephen Perry led the way for the Broncos with 22 points.
The winner will have the inside track on an outright league title with the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
On the girls side, No. 1 Clovis West and No. 2 Clovis North both took care of business Friday: The Golden Eagles rolled past Clovis East 94-25 and the Broncos had little trouble with No. 10 Clovis, 70-43.
Clovis West defeated visiting Clovis North 69-61 on Jan. 18.
This time, the game will be at Clovis North with tip-off set for 7 p.m.
