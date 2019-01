Jalen Green honored before game and scores 34 points to lead San Joaquin Memorial

January 19, 2019 01:55 AM

San Joaquin Memorial junior Jalen Green was honored with a Team USA plaque for his MVP performance at the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Argentina and was awarded the game ball for his 2,000th career point on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Sanger 89-52.