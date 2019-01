Clovis West rallies past Clovis East in a TRAC boys basketball showdown

By

January 17, 2019 01:23 AM

Led by Alex Villi's 27 points, The Bee's top-ranked Clovis West Golden Eagles defeated No. 4 Clovis East 69-65 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.