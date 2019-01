Fresno High pulls away from Hoover in NYL girls basketball

January 16, 2019 12:47 AM

Fresno High defeated Hoover 55-47 in a North Yosemite League game on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2018. The Warriors remain on the road Thursday at Roosevelt. The Rough Riders defeated Sunnyside 56-39, setting up an NYL showdown. Both teams are 3-0.