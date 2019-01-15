TRAC showdown, Edison Super Saturday top week

Top-ranked Clovis West High and No. 4 Clovis East square off in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown Wednesday night at Clovis East.
The visiting Golden Eagles are 19-2 overall and have throttled two TRAC opponents, beating Central 73-56 and Buchanan 93-62. Clovis West’s only two losses are to Modesto Christian and Vanden-Fairfield.
The Timberwolves (16-3) are also 2-0, beating the other likely TRAC contender No. 8 Clovis North 77-74 and Clovis 61-44.
Clovis West is looking to get back to the Central Section Division I championship for the first time since it played in three straight from 2011-13. The Golden Eagles have bounced out of the playoffs in the first round each of the past two seasons. Clovis East’s drought is longer, since winning the section in 2010.
Another big game this week comes Saturday when No. 2 Bullard meets No. 5 St. Joseph at 6 p.m. in the Edison Super Saturday showcase. The host Tigers cap a full day of basketball there with a 7:30 game against Clovis East.
The Bee’s Top 10 boys basketball rankings
(Records through Monday)
1. Clovis West 19-2
2. Bullard 16-3
3. San Joaquin Memorial 11-9
4. Clovis East 16-3
5. St. Joseph 17-3
6. Arroyo Grande 15-4
7. Mt. Whitney 18-2
8. Clovis North 12-7
9. Bakersfield 11-6
10. Bakersfield Christian 13-4
The Bee’s Top 10 girls basketball rankings
(Records through Monday)
1. Clovis West 19-2
2. Clovis North 16-3
3. San Joaquin Memorial 16-3
4. Clovis 20-2
5. Yosemite 18-4
6. Bakersfield 15-2
7. Arroyo Grande 13-6
8. San Luis Obispo 19-2
9. Buchanan 15-6
10. Central 12-5
