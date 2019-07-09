Prep Baseball & Softball
Clovis High doesn’t go far to replace retired baseball coach James Patrick: His son
Clovis baseball championship gives retiring coach a storybook ending
Clovis High didn’t have to go far to select its new baseball coach, naming Chris Patrick to succeed his father, James, who retired at the end of a season capped with a Central Section championship.
“It is an honor to even get an opportunity to be in this position,” Chris Patrick said. “Obviously, gigantic shoes to fill, but there is a tremendous foundation in place and we are looking forward to keeping the winning tradition going. Coming back to my alma mater is a dream come true.”
Patrick, 37, was an assistant coach to his dad the past two seasons. Before that, he was the first head coach in Clovis North history, leading the Broncos for 10 seasons (2008-17) and compiling a 187-94-3 record with a section title in 2013, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
Patrick was relieved of his duties after the 2017 season. In a statement then, he said, “The administration has decided to go in another direction.” District spokeswoman Kelly Avants said then that Patrick was free to continue coaching in the district.
Patrick starred at Fresno State in the early 2000s and played three seasons in the minor leagues before getting into coaching.
He’ll look to continue his father’s success.
James Patrick, 61, retired after 34 seasons after leading the Cougars to a section title with a 15-4 victory over Frontier.
He finished his coaching career with a section-best 756-272-3 record in two seasons at San Joaquin Memorial (1983-1984) and 32 at Clovis (1988-2019).
“My goal was to try and build something like my dad did on the north side of town,” Chris Patrick said. “We got that program (Clovis North) moving in the right direction and did a lot of great things. It was a blessing in disguise that led us back home.”
His brother Kevin Patrick is head coach at Clovis West.
Comments